Donald Trump Mistaken Willie Brown For Former Sen. Nate Holden In Helicopter Story, Holden Says





After all, former President Donald Trump didn't completely lie about his near-death helicopter experience, but the 2024 Republican presidential candidate did mix up a few details.

For one thing, the black man Trump mistook for former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown was actually former Los Angeles City Councilman and State Senator Nate Holden.

“I guess we all look alike,” Holden said in an interview with Politico. He added: “Willie is the little black guy who lives in San Francisco. I’m a big black guy who lives in Los Angeles.”

Even though it was Trump's mistake, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman told CNN that Trump threatened to sue the newspaper for reporting that Brown had denied the incident.

Trump claimed to have documents proving the incident and mocked Haberman when she asked to see them.

“He laughed at me for asking that question in a childish voice,” Haberman said. But she added that what she found most interesting about her conversation with Trump was that he chose to focus on the evidence of the incident rather than his presidential campaign.

He focused on that because that's what we've seen him do historically when he's under stress, Haberman said.

The embarrassing racial confusion comes as a new New York Times/Siena College poll shows Trump's black opponent, Kamala Harris, now leads him in three key battleground states.

The poll showed Harris now leading Trump by four points in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In all of those states, 50% of respondents said they would likely vote for Harris, while 46% said they would vote for Trump.

Race continues to be a problem for Trump, and confusing one black man with another on that infamous helicopter ride won't help him.

Now 95, Holden told Politico that Trump was looking to develop the site of a historic Los Angeles hotel around 1999, and that as a senator representing the district, Holden approved the project.

When they met at Trump Tower in Manhattan, Holden and Trump had planned to fly to Atlantic City, New Jersey, by helicopter to tour Trump's new Taj Mahal casino. But things took a heartbreaking turn along the way, as Trump correctly recounted.

Donald Trump in his Trump Tower office in 1999.

Michael Brennan

In the helicopter were Holden, Trump, Trump's late brother Robert, attorney Harvey Freedman and Barbara Res, Trump's former executive vice president of construction and development.

As Res wrote in her book, All Alone on the 68th Floor (2013), “Shortly afterward, the pilot let us know that he had lost some instruments and that we had to make an emergency landing,” she wrote. By this time, the helicopter was shaking like crazy.

Res told Politico on Friday that Trump liked to say Holden had gone white. But Holden said it was Trump who was really scared.

He was white as snow, Holden said. And he was terrified.

And from what Holden says, the subject of Vice President Kamala Harris did not come up, as Trump claimed.

Former Senator Nate Holden and developer Erika Alexis.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Heart of Los Angeles

Either he mixed it up, Holden said, or he made it up.

He added: “This is too big to ignore. This is a big deal. Confusing Willie Brown and me? The press is looking for the real story and hasn't found it. You've found it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/donald-trump-mixed-up-willie-brown-for-former-sen-nate-holden-in-helicopter-story-says-holden The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos