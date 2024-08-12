How Trump and Harris' 2024 Campaigns Come Down to Reality TV vs. TikTok





The defining moment of Donald Trump's career as a presidential candidate — the one that spawned all the others — was a ride down an escalator in a tower he had developed during a television appearance he had orchestrated to build a wish-fulfillment empire he had created.

Kamala Harris’ defining moment as a presidential candidate to date — the one that spawned all the others — was a British pop star she had never met referring to an album she hadn’t heard in a message she didn’t control using a term she didn’t know.

The current presidential campaign is about many things: globalism versus nationalism, feminism versus machismo, wokeness versus mushiness, positivity versus anxiety, and, oh yes, competing visions on climate, abortion, and immigration. But it is also about something else: radically different philosophies of communication.

With Trump, the Republicans have a classic form of staging: stories are scripted for maximum entertainment, produced by a single author, and delivered to the general public with a set of targeted objectives.

In Harris, Democrats have a very current style in which an army of people removed from politics shapes messages that are then channeled by the campaign, which often serves more as a reactive subject to history than a shepherd.

Call it the reality TV cheerleaders versus the TikTok ticket.

“What we're seeing before us is almost a laboratory experiment in two different approaches to media,” said Bob Thompson, a longtime Syracuse University professor and observer of our communications culture, when contacted about the matter last week.

This is true even for the underworld. JD Vance got where he is because of a literary bestseller, the original form of the top-down message. Tim Walz was born because groups of Internet users decided to support him after watching several of his videos. (Although he partly orchestrated his rise, he is still a politician.)

Meme culture as it applies to election campaigns operates on a kind of feedback loop. Fans spontaneously jump to deliver a message, and the campaign picks it up and guides them. Take Swifties for Kamala, a group started by Gen Z fans who have no connection to the star or candidate. In just a few weeks, the group has amassed 34,000 Instagram followers, generated a slew of TikTok remixes (if you’ve ever wanted to hear political speeches sampled in “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me,” now’s your chance) and generated at least two calls with the campaign — which then sent the Swifties out to spread the message more widely.

Then there was Charli XCX’s now-infamous “Kamala IS brat” post three weeks ago, an “I Like Ike” for the great-grandkids. While the post wasn’t commissioned by Harris, the campaign quickly seized on it, changing its social media feed to reflect the new reality of fast driving. Why order a campaign bus when you can speed through the streets on a different frequency?

The characters in this project are less elaborate than crowd-sourced. Harris’s most famous line, “I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” is a telling excerpt from a 2023 speech in which she quoted someone else. And yet it has become one of the most well-known statements of any presidential candidate in recent memory thanks to a multitude of people who have enshrined it as such, then taken it upon themselves to spread the message via a wave of dance remixes, lime green T-shirts, and coconut emojis.

The idea of ​​an online army of pop star agents stands in stark contrast to the idea of ​​Harris' opponent.

Trump was certainly a pioneer in social media, defining his candidacy (and later his presidency) with tweets sent at all hours of the night. But even these had a decidedly old-school feel, scripted episodes of a drama that one man had programmed like an impulsive TV executive. Even his own aides often didn’t know what was coming.

The centrality of this approach to his electoral success was underscored Friday when a new paper from researchers at the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University concluded that Trump’s appearance on The Apprentice helped secure his victory in 2016. His portrayal of “‘America’s boss’—a successful businessman, a shrewd negotiator, a tough but supportive mentor, adept at making profitable deals under high-pressure situations” is what “enhanced Donald Trump’s electoral performance in the 2016 Republican primaries,” the American Political Science Review wrote.

Trump’s modus operandi was to create a character that he then tightly controlled. As former Apprentice producer Bill Pruitt wrote in a comprehensive Slate piece in May, the show did nothing less than invent and introduce a franchise character.

“In this performance, he demonstrated impeccable business acumen and unprecedented wealth, even though his companies had barely survived multiple bankruptcies,” Pruitt wrote. Given the role of a lifetime, Trump continued to hone it and perform it on the world’s biggest stages.

Trump’s transition to new media has proven less seamless. Last week at Mar-a-Lago, he gave a live interview to right-wing gamer Adin Ross on the video game platform Kick, which featured awkward moments like Ross showing him how the chat function worked. Far from making him seem young, the contrast with a 23-year-old influencer actually made Trump seem even older and prompted hilarious comments from the gaming community.

“Trump is sort of trying to get noticed through these appearances. It’s really hard to do, and I’m not sure he should,” said Liz Stahl, founder of the Los Angeles-based social media consultancy In Haus, when asked in an interview how she thought the efforts were playing out.

In fact, the Trump-Vance campaign had the greatest viral success, with a wave of mocking memes a few weeks ago about the Ohio senator allegedly admitting in his book that he had managed to create a different Congress with his couch. He hadn’t. But like the pre-Internet virality that damaged previous candidates—from Lyndon B Johnson’s famous 1964 “Daisy” ad insinuating that Barry Goldwater would bring nuclear war to the United States to George H. W. Bush’s famous 1988 “Willie Horton” ad claiming that Michael Dukakis was freeing dozens of rapists and murderers—the truth of the claim mattered less than the strength of the message.

The same story played out this weekend when Trump used Celine Dion’s song “Titanic” at a campaign rally in Montana, prompting many jokes online about how the candidate’s evolution paralleled that of the movie. Harris’ campaign was quick to chime in. To be a smear campaigner in 2024, a candidate doesn’t have to be a smear campaigner; they just have to show up without a napkin when someone else does.

Still, experts say it would be foolish to assume the Democratic candidate is taking a completely bottom-up approach. “There’s no question that interest in Kamala Karris is booming,” said Samuel Woolley, a researcher at the University of Pittsburgh and longtime project director for propaganda research at the University of Texas Center for Media Engagement, a leading expert on the origins and implications of influencer content. “But there’s also certainly inorganic content that’s being pushed,” he said when contacted over the weekend, using the term to refer to content dictated by someone other than the person posting.

This is made possible by a host of high-end, low-profile consulting firms hired by campaigns, such as the liberal-leaning People First, who simply pay for or coordinate influencer content without disclosing their involvement.

“Using influencers has become a fairly common practice in political campaigns, and Harris does it very cleverly,” Woolley said. It’s extremely difficult to discern what is paid content, much less stop it. Social media companies have shown little interest in disclosing or preventing these arrangements, while the FEC has not hesitated to regulate them like traditional political ads.

Even purely organic content can be hard to trace, with each moment of origin leading to something that came before (one might even say it doesn’t fall from a coconut tree). In fact, Charli XCX’s post itself wasn’t the beginning but a response to a host of organic memes that already existed on TikTok, putting Harris’s speeches in Charli’s footsteps. (The fact that all of this is taking place against the legislative back-and-forth of a TikTok ban, by the way, is a form of viral delight in itself.)

All of this meme content is reminiscent of older forms of 20th-century media coverage. But it’s also different. If “I Like Ike” propelled Eisenhower to the presidency with a Roy O. Disney jingle and an “everybody’s doing it” vibe, “Kamala IS brat” has yet to prove that it can last until the election, let alone influence behavior when it does.

“Social media virality generally only works for a political campaign if it’s a way to address issues, to connect them to something substantive,” said Stahl, the social media consultant. “Otherwise, it’s just momentum going nowhere.” (Some early polls released after the viral wave show sharp increases for Harris, but causality is hard to prove.)

It would be tempting to see a Harris victory in November as a new day, a passing of the baton from a single controlled spectacle to the unruly bursts of a thousand dance remixes—the cool lime green of a meme overtaking the sunshine orange of a showman who can't look away.

Conversely, a Trump victory would prove the durability of the form of reality.

Voting is obviously more complicated than that, and such conclusions would be easy to draw. Yet American media culture rarely offers such a complete transition to a new era, much less a national election with two candidates running on opposite sides of the border. Whatever happens in November—or next week—a new media spectrum has emerged. And now that it has, politics may never be seen the same way again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/politics-news/trump-harris-2024-campaigns-reality-tv-tiktok-memes-1235971939/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos