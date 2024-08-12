Trump Promotes Fake Conspiracy About Harris AI Crowd Size





U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris addresses supporters during a campaign rally in Romulus, Michigan, U.S., August 7, 2024.

Rebecca Cook | Reuters

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday falsely accused his November election opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, of using AI technology to fabricate crowd sizes at her rallies, amplifying a baseless conspiracy to explain the strong enthusiasm for the new Democratic ticket.

“Did anyone notice that Kamala CHEATED at the airport? There was no one on the plane, and she “AI’d” it and showed a massive “crowd” of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN’T EXIST!” the Republican presidential candidate wrote on Truth Social.

Trump was referring to the image of a large crowd gathered on the Michigan tarmac on August 7, cheering Harris as she exited Air Force Two. His comments echoed a false theory propagated online by MAGA Republican commentators, some of whom have previously been caught spreading misinformation.

Harris' campaign responded that it was an “actual photo of a 15,000-person Harris-Walz crowd in Michigan.” CNBC also licensed a photo from Getty Images for the story that matches the photos in circulation.

People cheer and hold signs during a campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, in Romulus, Michigan, on August 7, 2024.

Katie McTiernan | Anadolu | Getty Images

Harris' campaign team also took the opportunity to highlight the contrast between Harris' campaign schedule over the past week and Trump's: “Trump still hasn't campaigned in a key state in over a week… Low energy?”

Trump’s false claims come in the midst of an election campaign where dramatic advances in artificial intelligence tools have made it easier to spread misinformation, making it harder than ever for voters to distinguish reality from conspiracies on the internet.

Trump's spreading of this false conspiracy was just one of many tirades he launched on social media against Harris this weekend.

On Saturday, he accused Harris of copying his proposal to eliminate tip taxes, which she announced at her Las Vegas rally on Saturday. Trump made the same promise at his own Las Vegas rally in June.

[Harris] “She has no imagination whatsoever, as evidenced by the fact that she played “COPYCAT” with, NO TAX ON TIPS!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Saturday night.

Trump's outrage on social media reflects a Republican presidential campaign struggling to find its footing after Harris' arrival upended the race.

Since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race for the White House and endorsed Kamala Harris, donations to Democrats have reached record levels. Harris’ rallies have also regularly drawn thousands of attendees.

Last week, Harris' campaign launched a tour of seven key states across the country, part of a coordinated rollout of Harris' vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

This campaign pace is considerably faster than what voters experienced when Biden was leading the campaign.

It also creates a stark contrast between Harris' back-to-back rallies and Trump's lighter schedule this month.

Trump has already held two rallies in August as well as several fundraisers.

He recently said he has no plans to step up his campaign travel ahead of the Democratic National Convention, which runs from August 19-22.

