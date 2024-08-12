Why does British policing have nothing to do with French policing?

TOBY MELVILLE / AFP TOBY MELVILLE / AFP British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks with officers in London during riots on August 9, 2024.

INTERNATIONAL – A reaction much less violent than in France. Unlike its European neighbors, the United Kingdom cultivates a very measured policing. So much so that when riots broke out in the country this week following the spread of fake news about a news story that took place in SouthPort, the far-right demonstrators were not dispersed with tear gas or sprayed with water cannons.

The United Kingdom still adheres to a doctrine that emerged in the 19th century under Prime Minister Robert Peel, considered the father of British policing. It is based on the idea that the power of the police rests on its approval by the public and that only a minimum degree of physical strength required must be used.

British police are equipped with tasers and have occasionally used tear gas, but as a last resortsays Hugo Gorringe, who heads the sociology department at the University of Dimmburg.

Rather than specialist law enforcement units such as the CRS or mobile gendarmes in France, their British counterparts come from the traditional ranks of the police. The police are actually citizens in uniform who are integrated into the populationexplains Hugo Gorringe to AFP. There is no team dedicated to the mobs. These are police officers who are trained to And jokes.

This is how the violence in the streets of Southport in the northwest of England was handled after the murder of three young girls, and then the violence that broke out in the country's major cities amid false information about the suspect's profile.

No return to the European model

In the event that local police are overwhelmed, local police can be sent in as reinforcements. As violence spread across the country, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the creation of a armed of 6,000 police officers specialised in maintaining order. But rather than a shift towards a tougher European model, this announcement is part of the rhetoric of firmnessaccording to the academic.

The rarity of packs in the UK stems partly from this tradition of policing by consentof consensus with the population. Rather than hit hard At the risk of leading to escalation, the British police have, this time again, often backed down to make arrests sometimes several days later, giving rise to the current wave of convictions. Intelligence and dialogue with the population have also helped to anticipate and sometimes prevent violence.

To use or not to use the good old water cannon

West Midlands Police, however, came under fire this week after allowing a group of men, some armed, to attack cars and a pub window after community leaders assured them they would not cause any disorder.

These criticisms, along with images showing near-hand-to-hand combat, undermine the principles of the British approach. If we look at the tactics of the European police, they are not joking. They would bring out the good old water cannon.Kevin Moore, former head of Sussex police (south), noted in the Daily Mail.

London police have several of these vehicles, acquired when Boris Johnson was mayor of the capital, following the 2011 riots. But the then Home Secretary, Theresa May, refused to authorise their use, explaining: Where medical and scientific evidence suggests that these means could cause serious injury, where the operational situation is unclear, and where the principle of consensus would be jeopardized, I will not give my consent..

According to Hugo Gorringe, the effectiveness of water cannons in rapidly changing situations is debatable, but the use of tear gas would have been appropriate during the violence in Rotherham (north-west England) where a hotel housing asylum seekers was targeted and the police found themselves backed up against a wall of the establishment.

