Politics
Why does British policing have nothing to do with French policing?
TOBY MELVILLE / AFP
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks with officers in London during riots on August 9, 2024.
INTERNATIONAL – A reaction much less violent than in France. Unlike its European neighbors, the United Kingdom cultivates a very measured policing. So much so that when riots broke out in the country this week following the spread of fake news about a news story that took place in SouthPort, the far-right demonstrators were not dispersed with tear gas or sprayed with water cannons.
The United Kingdom still adheres to a doctrine that emerged in the 19th century under Prime Minister Robert Peel, considered the father of British policing. It is based on the idea that the power of the police rests on its approval by the public and that only a minimum degree of physical strength required must be used.
British police are equipped with tasers and have occasionally used tear gas, but as a last resortsays Hugo Gorringe, who heads the sociology department at the University of Dimmburg.
Rather than specialist law enforcement units such as the CRS or mobile gendarmes in France, their British counterparts come from the traditional ranks of the police. The police are actually citizens in uniform who are integrated into the populationexplains Hugo Gorringe to AFP. There is no team dedicated to the mobs. These are police officers who are trained to And jokes.
This is how the violence in the streets of Southport in the northwest of England was handled after the murder of three young girls, and then the violence that broke out in the country's major cities amid false information about the suspect's profile.
No return to the European model
In the event that local police are overwhelmed, local police can be sent in as reinforcements. As violence spread across the country, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the creation of a armed of 6,000 police officers specialised in maintaining order. But rather than a shift towards a tougher European model, this announcement is part of the rhetoric of firmnessaccording to the academic.
The rarity of packs in the UK stems partly from this tradition of policing by consentof consensus with the population. Rather than hit hard At the risk of leading to escalation, the British police have, this time again, often backed down to make arrests sometimes several days later, giving rise to the current wave of convictions. Intelligence and dialogue with the population have also helped to anticipate and sometimes prevent violence.
To use or not to use the good old water cannon
West Midlands Police, however, came under fire this week after allowing a group of men, some armed, to attack cars and a pub window after community leaders assured them they would not cause any disorder.
These criticisms, along with images showing near-hand-to-hand combat, undermine the principles of the British approach. If we look at the tactics of the European police, they are not joking. They would bring out the good old water cannon.Kevin Moore, former head of Sussex police (south), noted in the Daily Mail.
London police have several of these vehicles, acquired when Boris Johnson was mayor of the capital, following the 2011 riots. But the then Home Secretary, Theresa May, refused to authorise their use, explaining: Where medical and scientific evidence suggests that these means could cause serious injury, where the operational situation is unclear, and where the principle of consensus would be jeopardized, I will not give my consent..
According to Hugo Gorringe, the effectiveness of water cannons in rapidly changing situations is debatable, but the use of tear gas would have been appropriate during the violence in Rotherham (north-west England) where a hotel housing asylum seekers was targeted and the police found themselves backed up against a wall of the establishment.
see also onThe HuffPost:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.huffingtonpost.fr/international/article/emeutes-en-angleterre-pourquoi-le-maintien-de-l-ordre-a-la-britannique-n-a-rien-a-voir-avec-celui-de-la-france-clx1_238186.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Vance says Trump wouldn't ban abortion pill days after Trump indicated he'd be open to it
- Why does British policing have nothing to do with French policing?
- American Football Total Wins Predictions for 2024, Future Odds: Top Expert Reveals Over/Under Picks and Betting Odds
- PM Modi launches 109 climate-resilient seed varieties to improve crop yield, nutrition
- What you need to know about the 2024 US Amateur at Hazeltine National
- Boy electrocuted while playing cricket in Delhi
- Trump Promotes Fake Conspiracy About Harris AI Crowd Size
- Jokowi Holds First Cabinet Meeting at IKN Today
- Olympic Games | China retains women's table tennis team title at Paris 2024
- How Trump and Harris' 2024 Campaigns Come Down to Reality TV vs. TikTok
- Stock Market, Economy & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- With Hockey Bronze, PR Sreejesh poses in traditional costume in front of the Eiffel Tower