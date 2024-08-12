Vance says Trump wouldn't ban abortion pill days after Trump indicated he'd be open to it





Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance on Sunday sought to walk back recent comments by former President Donald Trump suggesting he was open to banning access to mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medical abortions.

In an interview on CBS Face the Nation, the Ohio Republican was asked whether a Trump-Vance administration would use the Food and Drug Administration to block access to mifepristone.

Well, no, he said. What the president has made very clear is that abortion policy should be set by the states, right? Of course, you have to make sure that any medication is safe and prescribed properly, and so on.

Vance said Trump wants states and voters in those states to make decisions about abortion policies and for the federal government to respect those decisions.

He added that Trump has consistently said the party must come out on the culture war side of the abortion issue.

Asked by NBC News at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort last week whether he would take steps such as asking the FDA to revoke access to mifepristone, Trump said: “You could do things that … would absolutely complement those things that are pretty open and humane.”

There are a lot of things you can do on a human basis outside of that, the former president added, saying that people also need to be given the right to vote on abortion.

Trump's comments Thursday contrast with his remarks on the abortion pill during a CNN debate in June, during which he said he would not block it.

Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign's national press secretary, later clarified to NBC News that Trump has long supported states' right to make decisions on abortion. Leavitt also said the questions asked at the press conference were difficult to listen to and that Trump had not changed his position on mifepristone, noting that the Supreme Court had ruled unanimously on the issue and the case was settled.

In June, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld access to mifepristone, rejecting a challenge from a group of anti-abortion doctors. However, laws governing access to the drug vary by state following the high court’s 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, a landmark ruling that guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion.

In his CBS interview, Vance was asked about Trump's comments on NBC News last week. Vance also said that people at the press conference had a hard time hearing and understanding the question. He reiterated that the former president stands by the Supreme Court's decision to allow mifepristone to remain on the market.

“Maybe he couldn’t hear that person very clearly, so I don’t want to put words that President Trump didn’t say,” Vance said. What he made very clear during the debate is that he agrees with the Supreme Court’s decision, but more importantly, he wants those decisions to be made by the states.

In a separate appearance on ABC News This Week on Sunday, Vance was not asked about the campaign's approach to mifepristone, but was pressed on how he would advise Trump, a Florida resident, on how to vote in the state's November referendum on expanding abortion access.

After noting that Trump had said decisions on abortion access should be made at the state level, Vance said, “I'll let Donald Trump present his position and then I'll talk about it.”

“I would encourage him to do what he has done so far, which is to try to find common ground and move forward with family-friendly policy so that people feel like they have more options,” he said. “Most women who choose to terminate a pregnancy are often because they feel like they have no other choice. We want to give them more options to choose to have that child, so that it is easier to raise that child.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/vance-says-trump-doesnt-want-ban-abortion-pill-rcna166145 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos