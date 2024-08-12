Bad Report on Indonesian Economy Revealed, Warns Minister Jokowi!











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia-The poor performance of the Indonesian manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) was discussed at the Cabinet plenary session at Garuda Palace, Nusantara, Monday (8/12/2024) “As we know, the purchasing managers' index PMI, after being expansive for 34 consecutive months, entered a contraction level in July,” President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said while opening the session. It is known that S&P Global released Indonesian Manufacturing PMI data on Thursday (8/1/2024), which showed that it fell and contracted to 49.3 in July 2024. Indonesian Manufacturing PMI index continued to deteriorate and fall in the past four months, namely from April. -July 2024. “This needs to be looked at very carefully because several countries in Asia have PMI figures below 50, namely Japan 49.2, Indonesia 49.3, China 49.8 and Malaysia 49.7,” Jokowi explained. Photo: President Joko Widodo at the first Cabinet meeting at IKN on Monday (12/8/2024). (Youtube screenshot of the Presidential Secretariat) Photo: President Joko Widodo at the first Cabinet meeting at IKN on Monday (12/8/2024). (Youtube screenshot of the Presidential Secretariat) In addition, Jokowi explained that the biggest decline was recorded in the production sector. Then on new orders and employment. “I really want to find out the main cause and anticipate it immediately because I see that the decline in PMI has been happening for 4 months. Really see why domestic demand is weakening, it could be due to the heavy burden of imports of raw materials due to fluctuations in the rupiah or there is also an attack on imports of products entering our country,” Jokowi explained. For your information, PMI uses the number 50 as a starting point. If it is above 50, it means that the business world is in an expansion phase. Meanwhile, below that means a contraction or being in the negative zone. S&P Global Market Intelligence economics director Paul Smith explained that the PMI contracted due to falling demand. “New orders and production fell for the first time in more than two years. As a result, manufacturers are proceeding cautiously, with purchasing activity slightly reduced and employment falling at the fastest pace since September 2021,” Paul said, as quoted on his official website. Hosianna Situmorang, an economist at Bank Danamon, said the contraction in manufacturing PMI was caused by the spillover effects of high interest rates globally. When the world is in an era of high interest rates, it has an impact on deflation and a weakening of working conditions. The poor labor situation in the country is reflected in the company's decision to cut staff for the third time in the last four months (layoffs/redundancies). (me/me) Watch the video below: RI Manufacturing PMI Index Collapses Until Fed Holds Interest Rates

