Prabowo vows to continue building Indonesia's new capital





IIndonesia's President-elect Prabowo Subianto has said he is determined to continue, and if possible complete, the new capital, dispelling uncertainty over whether the new leader will abandon his predecessor's multibillion-dollar project to pursue his own political agenda. Prabowo, who will be sworn in as the country's eighth president in October, estimated the new capital would be operational in four to five years, he told reporters on Monday on the sidelines of a visit to the new capital called Nusantara. He and outgoing President Joko Widodo inspect the new capital ahead of Independence Day celebrations planned in the region on August 17. Some political observers and economists have questioned whether Prabowo will go ahead with the new capital project given that its aim will be to allocate funds for his social welfare policies. Jokowi, as he is known, also led his first full cabinet meeting in the new capital later Monday. He brought dozens of senior officials, including Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, for the meeting in the new city, built deep in the Borneo jungle and more than 1,200 kilometers northeast of Jakarta. Learn more: Indonesian President Joko Widodo once symbolized democratic hope. His plan for a new capital represents a darker legacy Since the new capital leader resigned in June, the outgoing president has been trying to dispel doubts about the future of the $35 billion project. Faced with slow progress and a lack of binding foreign investment, Jokowi has stepped up site visits and implemented new policies to build as much as possible before the end of his term. Jokowi had invited local celebrities and led a smaller cabinet meeting in Nusantara in July, where he also used the office for the first time and slept in the new presidential palace. This time, he will stay for three days, return to Jakarta to deliver a major speech on August 16, and then head back to Nusantara for Independence Day. Despite Jokowi's visits, Nusantara is not yet legally the country's capital until the president issues a decree transferring the status from Jakarta.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7010109/prabowo-subianto-commits-nusantara-indonesia-jokowi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos