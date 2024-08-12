Former President Donald Trump attended a private fundraiser in Aspen on Saturday





GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) – Former President Donald Trump traveled to Colorado on Saturday to attend a private fundraiser.

Trump's arrival caused some traffic disruptions after he landed at the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport around 4:30 p.m. A Colorado State Patrol official confirmed that temporary closures were in place to allow Trump's motorcade to pass safely, but no permanent closures were in place on Colorado Highway 82.

The private fundraiser was hosted by millionaire donors eager to give thousands of dollars to support Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee. The small group included not only millionaires, but also energy tycoons and investment firm executives. Below are the names of those who were on the guest list for the event:

Jeff Hildebrand (founder of Hilcorp Energy)

Carol and Larry Mizel (President and CEO of MDC Holdings and Colorado Business Hall of Fame member)

Hannah Buchan and Duke Buchan III (CEO and Founder of Hunter Global Investors)

Warren Lichtenstein (Executive Chairman of Steel Partners Holdings)

Drew McKnight (Co-Managing Director of Fortress Investment Group)

Andrew McKenna Jr. (former McDonald's chairman and co-owner of the Chicago Bears)

Amy and John Phelan (Founder and Chairman of Rugger Management)

Diane and Tom Smith (founder of Prescott Investors)

The fundraiser, later dubbed the TRUMP 47 Dinner, offered varying levels of participation. Couples could pledge between $25,000 and $500,000. Those who donated more than $500,000 were given a position on the welcoming committee, were able to participate in a panel discussion, take photos, and receive VIP seats at the dinner.

The lower level (25-100,000) included a photo experience, VIP seating and general dinner seating.

It is not known where the event took place.

