2024 Elections: Donald Trump's Running Mate JD Vance Wants to Deport a Million People, Defends 'Thought Experiment' Giving Parents More Voice





WASHINGTON — Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance defended his past comments about women and childless families, the Trump campaign's proposals to deport undocumented immigrants and more in a wide-ranging interview with “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl that aired in its entirety Sunday morning.

Despite the race tightening in recent weeks since Vice President Kamala Harris took control of the Democratic ticket, the Ohio senator stressed that he and Trump are “extremely confident” in their chances of winning the election.

“I think we're going to win. I also think we have to work as hard as we can throughout the rest of the election to try to persuade the American people to vote for us,” Vance told Karl. “That's the name of the game.”

Vance expands on his 'pro-family' views

The senator has been criticized for his repeated comments about childless Americans, including during a July 2021 interview with then-Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, where Vance described leading Democrats, including Harris, as “childless cat ladies.”

In a speech to a conservative group, the Intercollegiate Studies Institute, that preceded this interview, Vance also suggested that people with children should get extra votes.

“Democrats talk about giving 16-year-olds the right to vote, but let’s do this instead,” Vance said in his speech. “Let’s give every child in this country the right to vote, but let’s give control of those votes to the parents of those children. When you go to the polls in this country as a parent, you should have more power.”

Vance told Karl his idea was a “thought experiment” in response to Democratic proposals to empower young voters, not a policy position.

“Do I regret saying it? I regret that the media and the Kamala Harris campaign, frankly, twisted what I said,” he said. “They turned it into a policy proposition that I never made. … I said I wanted us to be more family-friendly, and I really want us to be more family-friendly.”

Vance added that “my policy positions underlie my view that the country should become more family-friendly.” He then spoke about the economic challenges families face, citing rising costs of goods, rising medical bills and other costs.

The senator said he and Trump have a plan to reduce the cost of housing and food, but did not provide details in the interview.

Trump said in a Fox News interview last week that his solution to cutting costs was: “We're going to drill, baby, drill.”

Trump has also advocated for more tariffs and tax cuts as part of his economic policies.

Vance Responds to Mass Deportation Plan: 'Let's Start with 1 Million'

The senator addressed the ongoing migrant crisis and again blamed Harris and the Biden administration's policies, such as ending the “Remain in Mexico” program.

Asked how he and Trump would achieve their stated goal of mass deportation of up to 20 million immigrants — a proposal experts previously told ABC News was a “nightmare” — Vance said they would take a “sequential approach.”

“I mean, are you going to knock on doors and ask people for their papers? What do you do?” Karl asked.

“We have to start by doing what is feasible,” Vance said. “I think if you deport a lot of violent criminals and, frankly, make it harder for people to hire illegal workers, which undercuts the wages of American workers, that will go a long way toward solving the illegal immigration problem.”

“I find it interesting that people are asking how do you deport 18 million people? Let’s start with 1 million. That’s where Kamala Harris failed. And then we can go from there,” Vance said.

Vance agrees with Trump that VP choice doesn't matter to most voters

In an interview at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago last month, and shortly after Trump announced Vance as his running mate, the former president raised eyebrows when asked whether Vance would be willing to be president “from day one” if necessary.

“You can have a vice president who is exceptional in every way, and I think JD is, I think all of them would have been, but you don't vote that way. You vote for the president. You vote for me,” Trump said, without specifying whether Vance would be ready on “Day 1.”

In an interview with ABC News, Vance said he agreed with Trump's views.

“They’re voting for Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, not JD or Tim Walz,” he said. “I also think he’s right that politics doesn’t really matter.”

However, Vance stressed that he was “absolutely” sure that Trump was confident he could assume the role of commander in chief if necessary.

“What I think he believes because he's made it the primary focus of his selection process is, 'Do I think this person can be president on day one if, God forbid, something happens? Yes,'” Vance said.

Vance Repeats False Claims About Tim Walz's Politics

At a rally in Montana on Friday night, Trump spread lies about Democratic vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz's policies toward transgender youth, accusing the Minnesota governor of signing “a law that allows the state to kidnap children to change their sex.”

Walz signed a bill aimed at protecting the rights of transgender people to access gender reassignment care, which can include sex reassignment surgery, but also services such as counseling and nonsurgical medical procedures like hormone therapy and puberty blockers. The law does not allow what Trump has claimed.

Vance said he did not watch the entire late-night rally, but repeated some of those false claims in the interview with Karl, saying Walz “supported taking children away from their parents if they did not consent to the sex change.”

He referred to Walz's recent statement at a rally accusing Republicans of not “minding their own business.”

“One way to mind your own business, Jon, is to not try to take my children away from me… if I have a different worldview than you.”

Karl fired back, calling the “kidnapping” characterization “crazy.”

The April 2023 law that Walz signed in the wake of other states restricting or banning access to gender-affirming care has been misinterpreted by Republicans.

Minnesota law protects patients who come to the state to receive gender reassignment health care, even if the patients live in a state where such care is illegal. The law also specifically authorizes state courts to assume “temporary emergency jurisdiction” in transnational child custody disputes when a child has been unable to obtain gender reassignment care and is in Minnesota to do so.

The executive director of LGBTQ+ advocacy group OutFront told the Washington Post that under the law, courts can resolve parental disputes over whether their child should receive such care, but that does not result in the parent who opposes the care losing custody of their child.

Vance slams white supremacist Trump dined with who recently insulted his wife's race

Karl also asked Vance about a racist attack on his wife, Usha, by white nationalist streamer Nick Fuentes, with whom Trump had dinner in November 2022.

During a recent livestream, Fuentes said: “What kind of man marries someone named Usha? He clearly doesn’t value her racial identity.”

“My attitude toward these people who are attacking my wife is: She's beautiful, she's smart. What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart, very lucky man,” Vance said of his wife in the ABC News interview. “If these guys want to attack me or attack my views, my political views, [or] “My personality, come get me. But don't attack my wife. She's out of your reach.”

Trump faced widespread criticism for having dinner with Fuentes, along with rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West), in November 2022 at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. At the time, Trump said he did not know who Fuentes was and that he had been invited to the dinner by Ye. In a statement given exclusively to Fox News Digital, Trump said, “I had no idea what his views were, and they were not expressed at the table during our very brief dinner, otherwise they would not have been accepted.”

But the former president did not denounce Fuentes' white nationalist views beyond that, nor recent comments about Usha Vance.

In the interview, Vance claimed that Trump had “issued numerous condemnations” and did not question the former president's dinner with Fuentes.

“What I love about Donald Trump, Jon, is he's willing to talk to anybody. But just because you talk to somebody doesn't mean you endorse their views,” Vance said, adding that Trump was close and friendly with his family.

ABC News' Quinn Scanlan contributed to this report.

