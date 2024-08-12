Donald Trump's presidential debate raises questions





Questions have been raised after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he would debate Democratic rival Kamala Harris on Fox News ahead of the scheduled debate on ABC on September 10.

“The first debate with Kamala Harris, candidate for President of the United States of America, will take place on FoxNews on September 4, 2024, LIVE from the beautiful city of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The second debate will take place on Fake News ABC, the home of George Slopadopoulos, and will be moderated by David Muir, on September 10, 2024, at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,” Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after midnight Sunday.

“The third debate will take place on NBC in Grand Rapids, Michigan on September 25, 2024, and will be hosted by Lester Holt. Details to follow. I can't wait to see Kamala at all three debates! DJT.”

However, the Harris campaign suggested that this schedule had not been agreed to on their side, with the exception of the debate on ABC.

“We are pleased that Trump has finally agreed to debate the Vice President on ABC after trying to back out. We are open to another debate and will continue those discussions. But to be clear, any additional debate would be subject to Trump actually being there on September 10. We are not playing his games,” a Harris campaign aide told Newsweek in an email sent Sunday morning.

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump campaign via email for comment.

ABC is currently scheduled to host the debate on September 10, as agreed to by President Joe Biden and Trump. But after Biden withdrew from the race, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the debate “should be on Fox News, not on the very biased ABC,” which he described as “the worst in the business” and “not worthy” of hosting a debate.

Donald Trump in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 10, 2024. Questions were raised after Trump said he would debate Democratic rival Kamala Harris on Fox News ahead of the scheduled debate on ABC on September 10.

But on Thursday, at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said he would indeed debate Harris on the ABC News stage in a month.

In response to Trump's post on Truth Social about the alleged debate schedule, self-proclaimed anti-Trump user @AJDelgado13 wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday: “Don Dementia: 'If I say something enough times and 'put it out into the universe,' it will happen!'”

HuffPost user @yashar wrote on X Sunday: “Former President Trump continues to engage in wild projections by acting as if Vice President Kamala Harris has agreed to debate him on Fox News on September 4th.”

The Trump-critical news account @MeidasTouch wrote on X on Sunday: “Donald Trump stays up late at night making up fake debates that no one has bought into. His mental decline is worsening by the day.”

Democratic researcher @joncoopertweets wrote on X: “In your dreams, Donny Boy. As Kamala Harris told you, she will consider scheduling additional debates, but only AFTER you show up for the first debate on September 10th on ABC. Of course, that’s assuming you don’t chicken out. Cluck, cluck!”

