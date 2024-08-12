Museums in the spotlight of cultural appeal

Visitors admire exhibits at the Beijing Grand Canal Museum in Tongzhou, downtown Beijing, on Saturday. The day also marked the opening of the 2024 Beijing Museum Month, which includes an exhibition week, a cultural and creative week, a film week and a reading week. (JIANG DONG/CHINA DAILY)

As the summer holidays continue, museums are in full swing, with crowds of visitors eager to immerse themselves in the rich traditional culture.

At the Beijing Grand Canal Museum, visitors form long queues on weekends, eager to see Sanxingdui artifacts from the prehistoric Shu civilization, which flourished more than 3,000 years ago in what is now Sichuan Province. The museum said the number of daily visitors exceeded 33,000 in July.

Museum-goers in Shanghai are having a hard time getting tickets for the Shanghai Museum's Ancient Egypt exhibition. According to the museum's reservation system, all tickets for August have already been sold out.

The popularity of museums reflects the public's growing interest in culture. It is the result of President Xi Jinping's constant promotion of traditional Chinese culture and his call for museums to revive cultural relics, as well as his emphasis on mutual learning among civilizations.

A resolution adopted last month by the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China highlighted the prosperous development of Chinese culture. It also promoted the transmission of fine traditional Chinese culture and called for improving the provision of cultural services and products.

“We promote cultural prosperity, enrich the intellectual and cultural life of our people, and enhance China's cultural soft power and the appeal of Chinese culture,” he added.

Xi Jinping has repeatedly stressed that fine traditional Chinese culture is the “root and soul” of the Chinese nation, and has called for better use of cultural relics and making them “alive” during his visits to museums and cultural sites across the country in recent years.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, Xi has visited more than 100 historical and cultural sites and given many instructions on cultural relics and archaeology. Among the sites he visited are the Mogao Grottoes in Gansu Province, the Yungang Grottoes in Shanxi Province, the Yinxu Museum in Henan Province and the China Archaeological Museum in Beijing.

Liu Shuguang, director of the Chinese Museum Association, said the support from the country's top leader has injected vitality and momentum into the development of museums.

“Museums are striving to provide attractive and interesting services to respond to our leader's call. Their attractive services have thus won over crowds of visitors,” Liu said.

Ten years ago, Liu could not have imagined that the museum would become so popular. Back then, the majority of visitors were elderly people, but today, it is young people and parents with children who make up the bulk of the crowd.

Bringing relics to life means attracting more visitors to museums. Many institutions have shifted from being mere collectors and protectors of art and antiquities to being cultural service providers, Liu added.

From concerts to digital immersive experiences to children's plays, museums and cultural institutions are designing innovative ways to entertain and educate audiences.

The Henan Museum in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, holds concerts for museum visitors, during which musicians perform ancient pieces on traditional instruments that are replicas of antiques collected by the museum, some of which were used more than 2,000 years ago. The musicians' clothing styles are in keeping with the dynasties under which their specific instruments were originally played.

Ma Xiaolin, director of the Henan Museum, said the idea for the concerts came from the ancient musical instruments in the museum's collection. He added that displaying them in an exhibition was not as interesting as playing them and bringing them to life.

During the Spring Festival in February, the museum welcomed about 100,000 visitors and concert tickets were hard to come by.

The Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, Gansu Province, home to some of China’s finest Buddhist artwork, opened a virtual reality center last September to provide an immersive experience. Wearing headsets, visitors can explore a digital cave, a replica of a cave rarely opened to the public for preservation purposes, admire the high-definition murals up close and immerse themselves in the stories told in the artworks.

During his visit to the Mogao Grottoes in 2019, Xi Jinping stressed that “protecting world cultural heritage must be placed above tourism as our top priority.”

Lei Zhengguang, a member of the Dunhuang Academy's promotion team, said the virtual reality center is a good way to serve the dual purposes of preservation and improving visitors' experience.

With peak season in full swing, the maximum number of visitors per day has been increased to 18,000, but demand remains insatiable. “For those who can’t get in, the digital immersive experience is a captivating alternative,” Lei said.

The Liaoning Provincial Museum in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, is attracting children and teenagers by staging innovative performances to help them better understand what they are taught in school. Last year, it hosted performances telling the stories of famous ancient poets, drawing on the institution's extensive collection of objects from the poets' era.

The museum has also launched a new project to further engage young visitors. Children are invited to play roles, recite poems and learn about the daily lives of poets.

Dong Baohou, deputy director of the institution, said: “This is a great time for museums. People are more interested in culture than ever before. To meet this demand, we must work hard and find innovative ways to improve our services.”

In a letter to experts at the National Museum of China in 2022, President Xi Jinping urged museum staff to contribute to the development of Chinese museums and building China into a country with a strong socialist culture. He stressed the importance of exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, and called for better preservation, transmission and promotion of the fine achievements of Chinese civilization.

Cultural exchanges were also highlighted in Xi Jinping's report to the 20th CPC National Congress in 2022. “We will deepen exchanges and mutual learning with other civilizations and better introduce Chinese culture to the world,” he said.

Over the past two years, museums have taken steps to stimulate cultural exchange between different civilizations.

In mid-April, the Beijing Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, and the Palace of Versailles in France held an exhibition in Beijing on the exchanges between China and France in the 17th and 18th centuries. The highly anticipated exhibition brought together about 200 cultural artifacts and attracted many visitors.

Also in April, an exhibition showcasing the art and culture of two mysterious states in central China's Hubei province 2,000 years ago opened to an American audience at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, the largest archaeological exhibition in China since 2020.

Jeremy Zhang, chief curator of the Asian Art Museum, said that it has been able to benefit from the Chinese government's strong support for cultural exchanges. With this support, Zhang's museum will have more opportunities to work more deeply with major Chinese museums, including the Palace Museum, in the future.

On July 17, the Shanghai Museum opened its largest thematic exhibition ever, displaying 788 artifacts from different periods of Egyptian history, which it says is the largest showcase of ancient Egyptian civilization in Asia.

(Web Editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)