STEPHEN DAISLEY: Murdo Fraser's food nationalism promises division rather than unity – copying the SNP would be madness
Murdo Fraser's campaign for the leadership of the Scottish Conservative Party is making a number of demands on party members.
They are being asked to believe that Fraser is the right man to take on John Swinney. The same Fraser who has tried to win Swinney's constituency six times since 1999 and lost every time.
As Oscar Wilde didn't quite say, losing one election to John Swinney might be considered a misfortune, but losing six seems negligent.
He asks them to believe that Fraser has changed his mind about wanting to get rid of the Scottish Conservatives and create a new centre-right party called The Caledonians. Even though he made this project central to his last unsuccessful campaign for the party leadership.
He asks them to see as credible an attempt to unite our party, not divide it, which began with an attack on Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Douglas Ross, followed by a joke questioning the history of his rivals within the party.
Murdo Fraser says he no longer intends to try to split Scottish Conservatives from UK party
This is one way to unite conservatives. Someone should sell horns if you were insulted by Murdo Fraser's bumper stickers at the next conference.
Crumbling
But more than that, it asks them to accept that the answer to their declining electoral fortunes is to emulate the SNP's grievance agenda.
Fraser announced his candidacy with a pledge to be active in promoting Scottish interests, unafraid to challenge his Westminster colleagues if necessary.
Finally, a Holyrood politician with the courage to blame Westminster.
No one would object to a Scottish leader saying what he thinks is behind the British party's mistakes. But that is not what Fraser has in mind.
Whether like the Scottish Conservatives or the Caledonians, he wants to lead a party that makes a virtue of disagreeing with the British Conservatives.
Supporting the Union while being hostile to Westminster is not an original strategy. This strategy is known as nationalist unionism and has its roots in the Liberal Party, as David Torrance's magisterial book Standing Up For Scotland shows.
Fraser recently wrote a commentary urging Tories to recall John Buchans's statement that every Scot should be a Scottish nationalist.
These words are often used to suggest that contemporary unionism has somehow lost its way in its emphasis on the unity of the United Kingdom and the sovereignty of Westminster at the expense of the often-cited but rarely defined Scottish interests. This tendency has been called muscular unionism by critics who understand that the role of nationalism is to demand concessions and the role of unionism is to make them.
These critics see this more overtly British unionism as a return to the 18th-century North Britain project and its anglicisation of Scottish institutions and culture.
This brand of unionism is politically moribund, they say, in a country where far more people identify as Scottish than British.
Although this analysis largely ignores modern Unionism, its insight into the historical context is pertinent.
Unionists cannot ignore generational trends in national identity and hope to succeed politically in Scotland, but neither can nationalist-unionists credibly claim that Buchans' vision is still relevant.
His speech was given in 1932, at a time when the nationalist movement was very much alive, but there was no Scottish National Party yet.
The founding of the SNP and its electoral breakthroughs more than three decades later were transformative, not only in shaping nationalist sentiment but also in marrying it to party politics and parliamentary representation.
Not sincere
The SNP has set a course from Scottish interests to Scottish independence. Anyone who starts from the former must aim for the latter, or else be considered insincere.
The Scottish nationalism of which Buchan spoke has changed beyond recognition, as has the Scotsman. His 1932 speech ends with a lament that the Scots are losing some of the best of our race and that one in five children born in Scotland today is an Irish Roman Catholic.
I do not point this out as a low blow, but because it illustrates another limitation of Buchans' version of Unionism: it was rooted in a Scotland of pervasive anti-Catholic prejudice, in which the Unionist Party was known informally as the “Protestants Vote Here” party.
Nostalgia for unionist nationalism conflicts with these developments and with the existence of the Scottish Parliament envisaged in Buchan's speech. When there is a rival source of political authority, demagogy against Westminster becomes a riskier strategy.
If all you offer voters is competing brands of Westminster-bashing, don't be surprised if they opt for the full-fat variety rather than its low-fat imitation.
Whether Murdo Fraser's dietary nationalism could win over voters is up for debate, but Scottish Conservative members have no desire to wrap themselves in tartan and brandish a claymore at Westminster.
Conflict
Why would they? Scotland has had 17 years of grievances against the SNP. Nearly two decades of industrial conflict between Holyrood and Downing Street. All it has brought Scotland is lower education standards, longer waiting times and ferries that don’t sail.
We don't need another party obsessed with waving flags and denouncing Westminster. One SNP is one too many.
I have nothing against Murdo Fraser. In fact, I like him. He is affable and good-natured. His opinions, though erroneous, are sincere. There is a spirit at work in him.
The same cannot be said of some of his colleagues. You do not have to be a registered member of Russell Findlay’s campaign to understand the urgency with which he talks about getting the Scottish Conservatives back on track. Among the many reshuffles under Ruth Davidson was a major clean-up of dead parliamentary seats. Sadly, that process stopped once she left.
There is still too much debris and waste. A good handful of Conservative MPs have achieved a level of anonymity that rivals that of the witness protection programme. They have, however, found time to become professional malcontents, who throw bottles without ever contributing ideas.
If briefing their leader was an Olympic sport, some of them would be winning gold in Paris right now.
The Scottish Conservatives need a leader who can take the party forward without compromising its commitment to unity, a leader who wants to take on the SNP, not be like it.
But they also need a ruthless refresh of their MSP group. Too many have done too little for too long. It is time for them to step aside.
