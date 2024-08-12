First Cabinet Meeting at IKN, Jokowi Asks Staff to Be Aware of PMI Drop





Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko Widodo chaired the first plenary session of the Cabinet (SKP) at the Garuda Palace in the archipelago's capital on Monday (12/08/2024). During the session, Jokowi asked his team to be vigilant and anticipate a decline Purchasing Managers Index (PMI). The former Jakarta governor said that after being expansive for 3-4 consecutive months, Indonesia's PMI index will now enter contractionary levels in July 2024. This needs to be seen properly, and monitored carefully because several countries in Asia have PMIs below 50, namely Japan (49.2), Indonesia (49.3), China (49.8), Malaysia (49.7), he said in a written statement: quoted Monday, August 12, 2024. Baca juga : PMI Manufaktur RI Anjlok, Sri Mulyani Bilang Begini He explained that the components that experienced the biggest decline were the production sector (-2.6), new orders or new orders (1.7) and the job (-1.4). I really want to find out the root cause and anticipate it immediately because I have seen this decline in the PMI happening over the last four months. “We really need to understand why domestic demand is weakening,” he stressed. Jokowi also stressed the immediate identification of the main causes of this decline, including the heavy burden of importing raw materials due to fluctuations in the rupiah and attacks on imported products. Baca juga : Alarm Bahaya dari PMI Manufaktur, Para Bankir Perlu Kencangkan Sabuk Pengaman He also stressed the need to purchase products using local raw materials and protect the national industry. Apart from this, the Head of State also encouraged the search for non-traditional markets and new potential export markets to overcome this challenge. And perhaps also because demand from exports or from abroad is weakening, whether it is due to a disruption in the supply chain or the economic slowdown in our major trading partners. “So we need to be able to look at non-traditional markets and look at new potential markets for our exports,” he concluded.

