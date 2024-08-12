On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the third prime minister to deliver 11 Independence Day speeches





Independence Day speech: This will be PM Modi's eleventh consecutive Independence Day speech New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his eleventh consecutive Independence Day speech on Thursday, his first since returning to power for a record third consecutive term. By taking the oath of office on June 9, Modi equalled Jawaharlal Nehru’s record of three terms as prime minister. He is now set to become the third prime minister, after Mr Nehru and his daughter Indira Gandhi, to address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Ford in eleven consecutive events on August 15. While Mr Nehru, a Congress stalwart, had delivered 17 consecutive speeches, Indira Gandhi, who was Prime Minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 to October 1984, had addressed the nation 16 times. She had also delivered 11 consecutive speeches. Prime Minister Modi will also surpass the total of ten speeches delivered by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He delivered his first Independence Day speech in 2014, when he announced a series of new schemes such as the Swachh Bharat and Jan Dhan Accounts. Addressing his fellow Indians from the Red Fort pic.twitter.com/Vb9FFlWcM7 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2014 Since then, he has made several major announcements throughout the day. PM Modi's Independence Day speeches are on average longer than those of any other prime minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speeches last an average of 82 minutes, longer than any other prime minister in Indian history. Former Prime Minister IK Gujral comes closest with 71 minutes, thanks to his only speech in 1997. Prime Minister Modi's speeches have varied in length, from the shortest of 55 minutes in 2017 to the longest of 94 minutes in 2016. Glimpses of a memorable Independence Day programme at the Red Fort. #IndeAt75pic.twitter.com/VGjeZWuhoe Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2022 According to government records, the average length of Independence Day speeches has increased over time. The first speech, delivered by Mr Nehru in 1947, lasted only 24 minutes. The longest speech before Prime Minister Modi took office was delivered by Indira Gandhi in 1972, and lasted 54 minutes.

