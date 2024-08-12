Jokowi's Full Statement While Chairing the First Cabinet Session at IKN





North Sharpener Paser – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) chaired the first plenary session of the cabinet at Garuda Palace in the archipelago's capital. Jokowi said the trial was special because it was the first to be held at the IKN. The following is Jokowi's full statement. This plenary session was held on the 1st floor of Garuda Palace, IKN Nusantara, East Kalimantan, Monday (8/12/2024). Before the meeting began, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin read a prayer. Jokowi then introduced the meeting. Jokowi greeted Vice President Ma'ruf, Defense Minister who is also President-elect Prabowo Subianto and other ministers. Jokowi admitted that this plenary session was special. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “We express our praise and gratitude to the presence of Allah SWT. This morning, we were able to hold a special plenary session as it was held for the first time in the capital of the archipelago,” said Jokowi. For JokowiIKN is a canvas for shaping the future. Jokowi said that not every country is capable of building a national capital from scratch. “IKN is a canvas that shapes the future and not every country, and not every country has the opportunity, has the capacity to build their capital from scratch,” he said. Jokowi also explained the development concept of IKN. Jokowi explained that IKN is a green forest city and not a concrete city. “The archipelago was built with a concept forest towna forest city, a city full of greenery, not a city of concrete nor a city of glass either smart citya city supported by technology in every urban activity and also habitable “We are a great city to live in,” he said. See Jokowi's full statement on the next page. See also Video: Jokowi Says Investment in IKN Reached 56.2 Tons, 55 Inaugural Buildings [Gambas:Video 20detik]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-7485348/pernyataan-lengkap-jokowi-saat-pimpin-sidang-kabinet-perdana-di-ikn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos