Xi Jinping's Housing Crisis Cunning





With the imposition of its regulations of the 'three red lines'In 2020, Xi Jinping ended China's real estate epic. In the previous two decades, real estate had played a huge role in China's economy, rivaling only exports to the West. But Xi ended real estate as an asset class. For Xi, China’s construction frenzy had one goal: to urbanize the nation. And now China has had enough. Since 2004, 12.7 billion square meters of housing have been built in China. In 1999, 65% of China’s population was rural; by the 2020 census, that proportion had fallen to 39%. Hundreds of millions of people have moved into new homes, sometimes in entirely new cities. In pursuit of this state-mandated goal, huge private construction companies have emerged and made fortunes, including Evergrande and Country Garden. China’s GDP has soared, not only because of the construction boom, but also because new urbanites have started spending money. Rural subsistence farmers generate virtually no GDP: they plant crops, consume them, and occasionally buy fertilizer. Urbanites, by contrast, buy washing machines and televisions, take trains, work in companies, and dine in restaurants. As of 2023, Shanghai’s per capita GDP is 190,000 RMB (about 23,800); the average for rural China, according to government statistics, is about 20,000 RMB (about 2,500). By embracing modernity and transforming peasants into urban dwellers, China has created endless reserves of GDP.

