Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails efforts of Indian contingent at Paris Olympics





India won six medals, out of a potential seven, at the Paris Olympics, with one silver and one bronze.

As the Paris Olympics conclude on Sunday (August 11) with the closing ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of the Indian contingent and wished them all the best for the upcoming endeavours. Paris Olympics: news, schedule, medal tally and more “Every Indian is proud of the athletes who gave their best,” he posted on social media platform X. “As the Paris Olympics draw to a close, I appreciate the efforts of the entire Indian contingent throughout the Games.” “All the athletes gave their best and all Indians are proud of them. We wish our sporting heroes the best for their future endeavours,” the Prime Minister added. Like Paris #Olympic Games In conclusion, I commend the efforts of the entire Indian contingent throughout the Games. All the athletes gave their best and every Indian is proud of them. I wish our sporting heroes all the best for their future endeavours. -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2024 The 117-strong Indian contingent that went to the Paris Olympics returned with six medals, with a chance of winning seven after Vinesh Phogat appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Manu Bhaker won two medals, both bronze, one in individual and one in team alongside Sarabjot Singh. Swapnil Kusale won three medals in shooting. India's men's ice hockey team won the bronze medal after beating Spain in the qualifiers. Defending champion Neeraj Chopra finished second on the podium with a silver medal. Finally, wrestler Aman Sehrawat clinched a bronze medal.

