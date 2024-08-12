Jokowi stresses caution in designating Nusantara as capital





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has stressed the importance of exercising caution before officially designating Nusantara as Indonesia's new capital, comparing it to a much more complex process than “moving to a new house.” The president made the remarks in response to questions about when he would implement the presidential instruction to move the country's capital from Jakarta to Nusantara. “When moving to a new house is so complex even for us, why not move to the country's capital? Don't underestimate it,” he said in Nusantara, East Kalimantan, on Monday. “Moving the capital is not just an administrative or legal issue; we also need to see the progress of development at the site of the new capital,” the president noted. President Jokowi arrived in Nusantara on Sunday afternoon (August 11) and will work from the new capital for several days. He is expected to chair a cabinet meeting and attend the laying of the foundation stone for several infrastructure facilities during his stay in Nusantara. President Jokowi, accompanied by President-elect Prabowo Subianto, will also preside over the commemoration ceremony for Indonesia's 79th Independence Day in the new capital on August 17. This will be the only occasion when the Independence Day ceremony will be held in two different cities, namely Jakarta, the current capital, and Nusantara. Last July, Jokowi had highlighted the possibility that the presidential instruction on moving the capital would be implemented by his successor, Prabowo, rather than during the current term. “The presidential decision (may be adopted) before or after October 2024. It depends on the readiness of the site,” Jokowi said, referring to Prabowo's inauguration day on October 20. “We will not push until it is ready; we must not force it,” he added. Related News: IKN as National Capital Will Be Optimal in Three Years: Prabowo

