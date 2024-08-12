IKN has received investment of Rp56.2 trillion so far, says Jokowi





IKN, East Kalimantan (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said the number of investments in the New Capital City (IKN) Nusantara has reached 56.2 trillion rupiah (3.4 billion US dollars), excluding the state budget used. “As of today, I have informed that the investment received for IKN is Rp 56.2 trillion,” he said at the first plenary cabinet meeting at IKN Nusantara on Monday. He explained that 55 investors laid the foundation stone of IKN, including six investors from the education sector, three investors from the health sector and ten investors from the retail and logistics sectors. He also pointed out that the foundation stone laying works have been carried out for eight hotels. In addition, two investors from the energy and transport sector, 14 investors from the office and banking sector, nine investors from the housing and green space sector and three investors from the media and technology sector have also carried out the foundation stone laying of the IKN. “IKN will also stick to the green economy and digital economy for governance. I emphasize the green economy, digital economy, data center and financial center,” the President noted. After the cabinet meeting, the head of state is expected to attend the laying of the foundation stone for an infrastructure project in the central government area (KIPP) of IKN Nusantara. He will lay the foundation stone for a bank office and a hotel of a private company, while Vice President Ma'ruf Amin will inaugurate the first sod for the construction of the Vice President's Palace. Spokesperson and expert of the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) for Technology, Industry and Environment, Endra S. Atmawidjaja, said that the Vice President's Palace is located in the eastern axis of IKN KIPP. At the same time, four domestic private investors will attend the laying of the foundation stone of the seventh phase of the IKN investment project, namely BCA, Swiss-Belhotel, Royal Golden Eagle and Intiland. Related News: Indonesia Announces 220 Investors Commitment to Nusantara

