Major milestones expected with farmers adopting natural farming, says PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased 109 high-yielding, climate-resilient and biofortified crop varieties at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi, and stressed that significant milestones are on the horizon as farmers increasingly embrace natural farming. During his interaction with farmers on Sunday at PUSA, Prime Minister Modi stressed that farmers were aware of their responsibility towards Mother Earth and were voluntarily moving away from pesticides. He said this shift to natural farming was giving them better results.

The Prime Minister was also seen holding an umbrella as it started raining heavily during the interaction with the farmers. Officials urged the prime minister to cancel the interaction, but he insisted that he would engage with farmers despite the rain. He also offered to hold umbrellas for farmers. The prime minister suggested solutions for farmers to adopt new seed varieties. He asked farmers whether they were ready to use new seed varieties or wait for others to use them first. Prime Minister Modi suggested farmers to use the new variety in a small section or in all four corners of their land and use it after the satisfactory results of their experiment. He also reiterated his commitment to work three times faster in his third term, citing the recent initiatives for farmers as proof. The Prime Minister expressed immense joy at dedicating these new crop varieties to farmers. Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the importance he gives to research and innovation in agriculture. He recalled the iconic phrase ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ coined by Lal Bahadur Shastriji and the later addition of ‘Jai Vigyan’ by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Prime Minister highlighted how he added ‘Jai Anusandhan’ to this phrase, thus giving top priority to research and innovation. He said the commercialization of 109 new crop varieties is a tangible result of his commitment to innovation in agriculture, bringing field research to life. Among the field crops, seeds of various cereals including millet, fodder crops, oilseeds, pulses, sugarcane, cotton, fibers and other potential crops have been commercialized. Among the horticultural crops, different varieties of fruits, vegetables, plantation crops, tubers, spices, flowers and medicinal plants have been released. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday, “109 varieties of seeds of 65 crops have been prepared… I congratulate the scientists for producing these varieties of seeds. The 109 varieties of seeds will increase farmers’ profits, be helpful in people’s nutrition and increase exports. PM Modi wanted information directly from the lab to the land. “In three different places, PM Modi dedicated 109 varieties of seeds to the nation… PM Modi had a conversation with farmers and scientists. PM Modi also gave some suggestions to the scientists. It is the government's desire to increase farmers' income… It is a continuous process, the seeds that are marketed today will take a year from the time the breeder gets the basic seed…” he added.

