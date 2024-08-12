Turkey wants to kill millions of dogs. What could be the reasons?





The Turkish government has approved a new law aimed at eliminating millions of stray dogs from Turkey's streets. The law is undoubtedly raising concerns among animal rights activists. Opposition MPs are also questioning the new law. According to the Turkish government, there are more than 4 million stray dogs in rural areas and on the streets of Turkey. The Humane Society International expressed its concern in a letter to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, saying the law would lead to “unnecessary suffering and death” for millions of animals in a “short-term solution that will not provide a long-term solution.” Turkey’s New Stray Dog Law – Explained More than 275 votes were in favor of the bill and 225 votes against. In the coming days, the plenary assembly will proceed to a final vote. According to the new law, municipalities will collect stray dogs from rural areas and the streets and keep them in shelters to be vaccinated, sterilized and neutered. After that, they will be offered for adoption. However, sick or suffering animals will be euthanized. According to the new law, all municipalities will have to allocate at least 0.3% of their annual budget to animal rehabilitation services. This amount will also be used to create and modernize shelters. What will happen if stray dogs are not controlled in an area? In such situations, mayors who fail to fulfill their responsibilities under the law will be subject to imprisonment for six months to two years. People who abandon pets will be fined 60,000 lire. The fine before the law was 2,000 lire. According to the bill, there are a total of 322 animal shelters that can accommodate approximately 105,000 dogs. This number is actually much lower than the required number. The reaction Opposition leaders and veterinarians are wondering how the government could find enough money to help cash-strapped municipalities create additional shelters. The move has been welcomed by many opposition leaders. Animal rights activists are also categorically against the measure. However, AKP member Ali Ozkaya spoke in favor of the bill, calling it a “demand of the nation.” For his part, Ibrahim Yumakli also expressed his willingness to call the bill an “adoption law” rather than a “massacre.” To protest against this law, thousands of people have taken to the streets of Turkey in recent weeks. Animal rights groups and opposition leaders say mass sterilization would be a better solution. But Erdogan's AKP party says it is too late. The Dog Issue in Türkiye Turkish President Erdogan said that stray dogs in Turkey attack adults, children and the elderly, as well as other animals. Stray dogs also attack herds of goats and sheep. In addition, the excessive number of stray dogs in Turkey also causes traffic accidents. According to reports, since 2022, more than 75 people have died as a result of dog attacks or traffic accidents caused by dogs. Moreover, 44 of these 75 people were actually children who lost their lives. ALSO READ: List of Presidents of Turkey (1923-2023) ALSO READ: Why is Turkey now called “Turkiye” and what is its meaning?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/turkey-wants-to-kill-millions-of-dogs-what-could-be-the-reasons-1723413110-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos