Imran Khan's inflammatory speeches and long marches led to May 9 riots, says Azma Bokhari – Pakistan





Pakistan

Imran Khan's inflammatory speeches and long marches led to May 9 riots: Azma Bokhari

Maryam Nawaz says she has zero tolerance policy towards violence against women

Updated: Mon, 12 Aug 2024 13:57:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has claimed that public rallies, incitement speeches and long marches of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan led to the May 9 riots.

During her press conference with PML-N leader Hina Pervez Butt, she stressed that intolerance was prevalent in the society.

The minister unveiled the government's plans for women's safety and security, saying virtual police stations address women's issues.

She shared Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's zero tolerance policy towards violence against women as it was her red line.

Azma Bokhari stressed that the criminals would be brought to justice and that violence against women could not be tolerated. She stressed that justice had been served in the Sania Zehra case and pledged to deliver justice in every case.

She said that Sania Zehra did not commit suicide, but her husband and mother-in-law murdered her and presented it as suicide.

She questioned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa judicial commission's demand for May 9. She said May 9 was not planned in one day but over a year.

She claimed that PTI leaders Hassaan Niazi and Yasmin Rashid were involved in the riots, saying Rashid had led the protest.

How could it be a mere coincidence that citizens reached the army installations, she asked PTI.

Azma Bokhari claimed that PTI leaders set fire to the PTV office, toll plaza and ambulance and attacked army installations and statues.

Responding to the comparison of the protest with the recent Bangladeshi students' protest, she said that Bangladeshi students had taken to the streets for valid reasons in favour of job quota.

The information minister referred to the riots in the UK, saying England was a perfect example where people involved in retweeting controversial messages were penalised.

' ; var i = Math.floor(r_text.length * Math.random()); document.write(r_text[i]);

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/830302-imran-khans-inciting-speeches-long-marches-led-to-may-9-riots-asser The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos