Wary of Trump and Azerbaijan, businesses avoid climate talks at COP – POLITICO





The country relies heavily on oil and gas revenues to fuel its economy, raising concerns among companies that they are being associated with greenwashing campaigns. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has been clear that oil and gas producing countries like his should continue to invest in the sector, which runs counter to the outcome of last year’s COP28, in which all nations called for accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani civil service is considered less competent than that of the UAE government officials.

“[There is] There is not much hype around Azerbaijan from the industry, said a senior British energy executive who requested anonymity to discuss internal plans. The official called the choice of host country (once again) a bad one, which is making people nervous.

Fewer UK companies will attend COP29 than last year and those that do will send fewer people, said Beverly Cornaby, director of the UK Corporate Leaders Group, a coalition of businesses supporting emissions reductions.

Financial institutions are also backing out of COP29, despite the focus of the negotiations on setting a new collective goal to channel finance from rich countries to developing countries, said Nina Seega, director of the Centre for Sustainable Finance at the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership.

The problem for American companies is that there are no direct flights to Baku. To some extent, the decision is also entirely human: Baku is less attractive from a tourist perspective, several people POLITICO spoke to noted.

The logistical concerns were so great that they were brought up at a meeting in June hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Ogtay Mammadov, a member of the coordinating board of the COP29 operating company, tried to reassure business leaders that the stadium that will host the event is well-located, close to major transportation hubs and just four miles from the city.

This does not convince the skeptics.

“People don’t believe things will go as smoothly,” said Frank Maisano, a partner at Bracewells Policy Resolution Group, which represents energy clients. “Last time, people were really focused on Dubai. I don’t think they’re focused as much on Azerbaijan.”

Zack Colman and Sara Schonhardt reported from Washington, Zia Weise from Brussels and Karl Mathiesen from London. Charlie Cooper contributed from London.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/donald-trump-us-elections-2024-climate-talks-cop29-republican-azerbaijan-baku-un/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos