Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Before the plenary session, President Jokowi invites the Cabinet to enjoy the morning air and visit the IKN President Jokowi invites the Cabinet to enjoy the morning air and visit the IKN





The atmosphere in the Indonesian capital (IKN) was different on Monday, August 12, 2024. Embung MBH witnessed the arrival of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who was greeted by ministers who had arrived earlier. That morning, the calm of the embung was the backdrop for relaxed but meaningful activities. After his arrival, President Jokowi immediately joined the ministers. Together, they began to tour the embung, accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono who served as their guide. Under the clear morning sky, they walked while listening to a detailed explanation about the function and importance of this reservoir in supporting the sustainability of IKN. In his statement, the Head of State said he wanted all his staff to enjoy the clean and healthy morning air at IKN. The President spoke about the air quality (air quality index) in IKN is currently quite low, namely at number 6 out of a maximum of 50. “The air here is very fresh, cool and clean, and it is good for health and for old age,” the President said in his statement to the media after the inspection at Embuh MBH. After completing their tour of the embung, the group headed to the National Axis area. At the venue that was designed as the main axis of this new city, the PUPR Minister once again explained to the ministers the grand vision behind the development of this area. He enthusiastically described how the National Axis would become a symbol of national unity and progress. From the National Axis, President Jokowi then invited the ministers to the State Palace, the symbol of executive power at the IKN. Before proceeding with a more in-depth inspection, the President first invited all the ministers to take a group photo inside the State Palace. This moment was immortalized as a sign of their unity and commitment to making IKN a modern and environmentally friendly capital. After the group photo session, President Jokowi invited the ministers to tour the State Palace, showing a number of important rooms that would later become the center of government activities. A relaxed but enthusiastic atmosphere was visible on the faces of the ministers who were impressed by the design and facilities provided. The morning's series of activities ended with a visit to Garuda Palace, where the first plenary session of the Cabinet at the IKN took place. Here, the ministers are preparing to discuss various important agendas that have been prepared. “Yes, first we will explain to you again what IKN is. The second, which is related to PMI (purchasing managers index). Third, what other issues are needed for sustainability, what is this transition that must be prepared by all ministries. That's about it,” the president said. This morning's activity was not only an opportunity to take stock of developments, but also to strengthen the solidarity of state leaders in overseeing the major transformation that is currently underway at the IKN. (BPMI/DNS Presidential Secretariat)

