Capital transfer not yet ready, Jokowi; 'Even a move is complicated'





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi is not ready to move the capital from Jakarta to Capital of Nusantara (IKN)North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan. Jokowi said the presidential decree to relocate the capital must take into account the readiness of IKN's infrastructure. “Even moving is complicated, when it comes to moving a capital. Don't underestimate it,” he said on Monday, August 12, 2024, as quoted in a video received by Tempo. In the same statement, Jokowi expressed hope that investors would enter IKN. The government, he said, has started developing the central government area of ​​IKN. “We hope this will encourage as many investors as possible to invest in IKN. It is an investment for the future,” he said. In response to the continuity of the IKN, Prabowo Subianto The Defense Minister admitted that, if possible, he wanted to complete what Jokowi had started. The Defense Minister said that the construction of the IKN is not a short-term job, but he is sure that the new capital will be operational in three to five years. “I believe Mr. Jokowi has played a historic role. He started this project and I will at least continue to develop it and even complete it if possible,” the president-elect said. He is set to lead Indonesia for the next five years alongside Jokowi's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Jakarta retains its status as the capital, despite the DKJ law on its special status passed a few months ago. The transfer of the capital to another location requires a presidential decree. The failure to issue a presidential decree came amid questions about Prabowo's hesitation to continue building the IKN given that the president-elect also has a flagship program that requires a large budget. From 2022 to the end of 2024, the government will have spent more than 72 trillion rupiah from the state budget on the construction of the IKN. The IKN Authority proposed an additional 29.8 trillion rupiah for 2025, submitted by the acting deputy head of the IKN Authority, Raja Juli Antoni, during a meeting with Commission II of the Indonesian House of Representatives. Political observer Adi Prayitno doubts Indonesia's future new capital city ​​project, or, after the transfer of the government from Jokowi to Prabowo Subianto. The difference in priority programs between the two leaders could potentially hamper the continuity of the construction of the IKN. Adi explained that the IKN seemed to be used as an argument by Prabowo's camp, but in reality, its priority “free meals” program also requires a huge budget. “The future of IKN seems to be black as coal after Jokowi’s administration,” he said on Thursday evening, July 11, 2024. DANIEL A. FAJRI Editor's Picks: Jokowi to lead Cabinet meeting in new capital Nusantara today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1902820/capital-city-transfer-not-ready-jokowi-even-moving-houses-is-complicated The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos