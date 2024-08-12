Ali Mohammad Khan, leader of Pakistan's PTI





ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2024 05:55 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]August 12 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Ali Mohammad Khan has stressed that the major issue in the country is not re-election but regaining the mandate, ARY News reported. Speaking on ARY News’ show, “Aiteraz hai”, Ali Mohammad Khan said that both the PTI and Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), believe that there is “fraud” in the election process; but their views are not entirely aligned. Ali Mohammed Khan said on ARY News’ show that he believes that the Election Commission of Pakistan and its procedures have manipulated the clear mandate that the PTI had received. Khan told ARY News that an extremely crucial Form 45 was thrown away during the elections. This led to what he described as the “theft” of the PTI’s mandate. He said that if the mandate was given to PTI, it would get a majority in the House, ARY News reported.

He added that discussions are underway with Fazlur Rehman and said the PTI would apologise if they are proven wrong, while speaking about the May 9 incident. Criticising the alleged tactics of the ruling Pakistan government to suppress the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, party vice-president Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said the country may not achieve political stability without recognising the role of party founder Imran Khan. “Imran Khan is a political reality,” Qureshi said during an informal interaction with reporters at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail, adding, “Without accepting this reality, our country cannot achieve political stability.” Further criticising a plethora of cases filed against him after the May 9 riots, the leader said dozens of cases have been filed against him in just a year. He added that he had been in politics for 40 years but no case had been registered against him in the last 39 years. The former ruling party is facing a crackdown over its alleged involvement in the May 9 riots that saw military installations, including the General Headquarters Rawalpindi (GHQ) and the house of the Lahore Corps Commander, vandalized by mobs. (ANI)

