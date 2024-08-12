Donald Trump Falsely Claims Kamala Harris Rally Crowd in Michigan Was 'Fake' and Generated by AI





Top line

Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed that a crowd that gathered to see Vice President Kamala Harris arrive at a Michigan airport for a campaign rally was fake, insisting that his campaign used artificial intelligence to mask the fact that no one was there. A claim refuted by images, videos and accounts of the event.

A photo taken by a Harris campaign staffer shows the crowd at Harris' rally in Michigan.

Harris Campaign Highlights

In a post Sunday on Truth Social, Trump said there was no one there when Harris arrived at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport last week and that she CHEATED at the airport, sharing an image of his supporters greeting his plane that he claimed was generated by AI, repeating a claim that has circulated on social media in recent days.

There is no evidence that the image shared by Trump was manipulated: The Harris campaign told Forbes that the photo was taken by a campaign staffer at the rally and was not altered using artificial intelligence (the campaign also said in a tweet that it was a real photo).

Trump's broader claim that no one was at Harris' event is also contradicted by photos, videos and independent media reports: At least one local news outlet and the Associated Press estimated that the rally, held in an airport hangar, was attended by about 15,000 people.

Several media outlets, including the Detroit Free Press, MLive, the Detroit News, the AP and Getty Images, shared photos or galleries from Wednesday's rally that showed a large crowd for Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

There is also video footage from multiple angles of Harris and Walz arriving at the rally and disembarking from the plane in front of a cheering crowd that was captured by NBC News and streamed by PBS and C-SPAN.

Forbes has reached out to the Trump campaign and the Wayne County Airport Authority for comment.

Crucial Quote

Trump implied without evidence that Harris had faked other rally crowds as well and baselessly accused her of election interference. The same thing is happening with her fake crowds at her speeches, Trump said in the Truth Social post. She should be disqualified because creating a fake image is ELECTION INTERFERENCE. Anyone who does this is cheating at EVERYTHING!

Key context

Trump and his team have bragged for years about the size of their rallies and events. After his inauguration in 2017, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer claimed that he had the largest audience ever to attend an inauguration, which PolitiFact determined to be completely false. Trump recently claimed that the crowd he spoke to near the White House on January 6, 2021, rivaled the crowd the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had for his I Have a Dream speech in 1963. The New York Times fact-checked Trump’s claim and found it false: It wrote that King’s speech drew about 250,000 people while Trump’s speech on January 6 drew about 53,000. Democrats have pointed to Trump’s fixation on crowds, especially since Harris reportedly drew larger crowds than President Joe Biden during her campaign. On Friday in Arizona, Walz acknowledged the size of the crowd earlier in the week in Michigan before smiling and saying it's not like anyone cares about the size of the crowd or anything, the Washington Post reported.

Tangent

Harris is catching up to Trump in recent polls heading into what is expected to be a close November election. A new New York Times/Siena poll conducted Aug. 5-9 found Harris now leading in three key battleground states: Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

