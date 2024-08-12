Politics
President Widodo kicks off construction of private hotel in Nusantara
IKN –
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Monday launched the development of a private hotel called Swiss-Belhotel Nusantara in the capital city of Nusantara (IKN), East Kalimantan.
In his speech at the inauguration ceremony, he said that the construction of the 197-room hotel is expected to be completed within 15 months, so that by the time the hotel becomes operational, he will have completed his presidential term.
“I will continue to follow (the project) even after the end of my presidential term,” he added.
The head of state then stressed that the design of the hotel was adapted to the concept of a forest city applied for the development of the IKN.
In order to support the operations of Swiss-Belhotel Nusantara, he requested the IKN Authority (OIKN) to take immediate steps to build the necessary supporting infrastructure and facilities.
“I hope that OIKN will prepare related facilities and infrastructure, such as road access to the hotel as well as those necessary for electricity and water supply,” he said.
Earlier, during a plenary Cabinet meeting at Garuda Palace in Nusantara, the President noted that groundbreaking ceremonies had been held for eight hotels in Indonesia's future capital.
After chairing the meeting, he continued his official agenda by inaugurating a number of projects in addition to the Swiss-Belhotel, including the Bank's Central Asia office and the Nusantara International Convention Center and Hotel.
He also inaugurated Kusuma Bangsa Park, which will host an evening of reflection on the eve of Independence Day, which will be commemorated with a national ceremony on August 17 in Nusantara.
Meanwhile, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin launched the construction of the IKN Vice Presidential Palace after attending the meeting.
Translator: Putu I, Tegar Nurfitra
Publisher: Azis Kurmala
Copyright © ANTARA 2024
