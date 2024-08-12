Isaac Hayes' family sues Trump campaign over use of 'Hold On I'm Coming' slogan





The family of Isaac Hayes says they are suing Donald Trump and his campaign over the continued unauthorized use of the Sam & Dave hit song “Hold On, I’m Coming,” co-written by the late soul icon.

On Sunday, Isaac Hayes III, the Grammy and Oscar winner's son, posted on social media that the family had filed a lawsuit against the Trump campaign's use of the Sam & Dave hit at its rallies from 2022 through this year.

“We, the family of @_isaachayes Isaac Hayes Enterprises, represented by Walker & Associates, are suing Donald Trump and his campaign for 134 counts of copyright infringement for the unauthorized use of the song “Hold On, I’m Coming” at campaign rallies from 2022 to 2024,” Isaac Hayes’ official account on X posted in a message signed by the Hayes family.

The message added: “We demand cessation of use, removal of all associated videos, a public warning, and payment of $3 million in licensing fees by August 16, 2024. Failure to do so will result in further legal action.”

On his own Instagram account Sunday, Isaac Hayes III explained more clearly why he had tried to distance his father’s work from the Trump campaign. “Donald Trump embodies a lack of integrity and class, not only through his continued use of my father’s music without permission, but also through his history of sexual abuse against women and his racist rhetoric. This behavior will no longer be tolerated and we will take swift action to put an end to it,” Isaac Hayes III wrote.

He added: “We stand in solidarity with all musicians whose work has been co-opted without their consent by divisive political campaigns. A performer’s art is a reflection of their soul, not a tool to promote hatred or bigotry. It is time for all artists to unite and demand respect for their creative legacy.”

Hayes co-wrote “Hold On, I'm Coming” with writing partner David Porter. The song, which was first released by Sam & Dave in 1996, reached number one on the Billboard R&B charts and achieved gold status.

The song has become a regular fixture at Trump rallies, often played before and after the former president's campaign speech. It also featured heavily at the 2024 Republican National Convention, with a band playing it after Trump finished his long, winding 90-minute speech.

The Hayes family’s lawsuit is just the latest legal battle between musicians and the Trump campaign. The Beatles, Adele, Aerosmith, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John and Earth, Wind & Fire have all lambasted Trump and his team for using their music at political events. In fact, the number of musicians who have publicly asked the Trump campaign to stop using their work is so large that it has its own Wikipedia entry.

On Saturday, Celine Dion's management team released a statement on behalf of the artist and her record label Sony regarding the Trump campaign's use of the Titanic hit “My Heart Will Go On” at a rally in Montana on Friday. “This use is in no way authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use… And really, THIS song?” the statement read.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/politics-news/isaac-hayes-family-sues-trump-campaign-hold-on-im-coming-1235972088/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos