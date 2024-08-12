Kiribati's pro-China government faces electoral test in Pacific

The Pacific nation of Kiribati will begin voting in a general election this week, a poll that will test the strengthening ties between China and the climate-threatened archipelago's government.

The vote, which will take place Wednesday in the tiny archipelago of Kiribati, a country made up of scattered atolls and islands, could have repercussions throughout the South Pacific.

Kiribati has moved closer to China under long-serving President Taneti Maamau, who is seeking to extend his nearly 10-year term in office.

Beijing has sent small police teams to train Kiribati's already overstretched police force ahead of the election, a development that has raised eyebrows among Pacific observers.

“What China is doing is normalising its presence in the region,” said Blake Johnson, an analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

“We have not seen any agreement showing what they are doing there or how many there are,” he told AFP.

“So this is all a mystery.”

Over the past five years, Kiribati's Pacific neighbors, the Solomon Islands and Nauru, have also extended diplomatic recognition to China.

The low-lying country is facing a series of economic and environmental challenges, such as rising sea levels, which now regularly contaminate the country's scarce drinking water reserves.

While waves are already invading Kiribati's outer atolls, its capital Tarawa has become one of the most populated places in the world.

Coastal erosion and the search for higher ground mean that Tarawa today has a population density comparable to that of Tokyo or Hong Kong.

The inhabitants are plagued by contagious diseases and other symptoms of overcrowding.

Judicial interference

Under President Maamau, a former civil servant, Kiribati severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 2019 in favor of Beijing.

A memorandum of understanding followed in 2020, with Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulating Kiribati for being “on the right side of history”.

Maamau's government has also been accused of interfering in the judicial system.

Australian-born High Court judge David Lambourne, who is married to Kiribati's main opposition leader, was forced to leave the country in May after clashing with the government.

Authorities have accused Lambourne of misconduct, charges his supporters say were trumped up as a political ploy.

Kiribati is home to approximately 120,000 people spread across some 20 inhabited islands and atolls.

General elections involve up to two rounds of voting and the process can drag on for months.

Citizens separately elect a president from a group of legislators nominated by parliament.