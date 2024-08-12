Fact Check: PM Shehbaz did not say he would visit Imran Khan to apologize – Pakistan





On August 8, 2024, several users shared a screenshot on social media platform X, which allegedly showed a statement by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claiming that he would visit PTI founder Imran Khan to apologize. However, the prime minister did not say anything of the sort.

Tensions between the PTI and the PML-N have been high since the latter launched the no-confidence motion that led to the former's ouster from power in April 2022. The PTI accuses the PML-N of coming to power through fraud in the February 2024 general elections, while the PML-N blames the PTI for the violent riots of May 9, 2023.

The PML-N's rare calls and overtures for talks and dialogue have been rebuffed by the PTI, which is demanding the return of its allegedly stolen electoral mandate.

On August 8, 2024, PTI supporter Falak Javaid Khan shared a photo of a screenshot of a local news channel featuring a statement from Prime Minister Shehbaz's speech at a conference,

The statement attributed to the prime minister said: If Imran Khan does not agree, we will go and apologize.

She captioned the post: Go, go, go, but how are you going to get there?

The post has been viewed 14,000 times.

The alleged statement was also shared on X by PTI supporter Arslan Baloch with the caption: Go and ask for forgiveness, he has a big heart, maybe he will forgive, referring to Imran.

The post has been viewed more than 42,000 times.

The image was also shared here by self-proclaimed journalist Sabee Kazmi.

A fact-check was launched to determine the veracity of the claim due to its virality and the public's keen interest in the standoff between the PTI and the PML-N, especially its top leaders.

Analysis of the screenshot showed that it came from a television broadcast by the Neo News media outlet.

Prime Minister Shehbaz had delivered a speech at a conference of religious scholars on August 8. Neo News' verification of the official YouTube post of the speech showed that the prime minister neither made any statement like the one in the shared screenshot nor did he refer to Imran's name anywhere.

Additionally, the time in the screenshot showed 1:05 PM, but the corresponding timestamp in the YouTube upload did not show any statement or text like in the screenshot.

Furthermore, no mention of such a statement was made in the press articles covering the event by major reputable media outlets, and neither side responded to it.

The claim that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Imran to apologise is false.

The prime minister made no such statement in his August 8 speech at an academic conference.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1851810/fact-check-pm-shehbaz-did-not-say-he-would-visit-imran-khan-for-an-apology The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos