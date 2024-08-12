Blow to Xi Jinping as investors scramble to leave China





Foreign investors have withdrawn a record $12 billion from China, dealing a major economic blow to President Xi Jinping. Fears about the future of the world's second-largest economy led foreign investors to withdraw $14.8 billion ($11.6 billion) between April and June, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange. It is only the second time since records began in 1998 that foreign money outflows from China have exceeded investments, and it represents a significant change from the $10 billion net injection into the country in the first three months of the year. The announcement comes as the Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cut its forecast for oil demand growth, citing concerns about China's economy. Geopolitical tensions, a struggling domestic economy, a falling value of the renminbi and low interest rates have all become major deterrents for the market, economists warn, amid a rush to sell assets and divert profits overseas. The last time foreign direct investment in China was negative was in the fall of 2023, when investors withdrew $12 billion of their investments. Chinese companies also invested a record $71 billion overseas between April and June, up 80% from a year earlier. In total, this means that China suffered a record net outflow of $86 billion in direct investment. Duncan Wrigley, chief China economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “I think what's happening is foreign investors are selling assets and leaving China or taking profits out of China.” Western companies that export to the United States have moved production to friendlier states like Vietnam and Mexico to reduce risks to their supply chains. Mr Wrigley said: “Companies that have export plants are concerned about geopolitical tensions with the United States.” Moreover, domestic demand from Chinese consumers has been anaemic since the country reopened from lockdown, as the country's property crisis has eroded wealth and shaken confidence. Mr Wrigley said: “Consumers generally tend to reduce the quality of their purchases by buying cheaper items.” There is a limited return of spending in some areas such as tourism and the appetite for big ticket purchases is not as strong as it once was.

