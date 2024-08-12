Cline Dion Slams Donald Trump For 'Unauthorized' Use Of 'Titanic' Classic





Trust Trump and his team for their lack of self-awareness when it comes to cultural references…

A strange choice.

Perhaps an oddly appropriate response.

Yet, an unauthorized choice.

Cline Dion's team has released a statement on behalf of the Canadian icon, saying Donald Trump had no right to use her song “My Heart Will Go On” at a presidential campaign rally in Montana.

The use of her Oscar-winning song from the 1997 film Titanic was “in no way” authorized and Dion does not endorse this or any similar use.

The statement read: “Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized use of the video, recording, musical performance and image of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump/JD Vance campaign rally in Montana. In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use.

The statement concluded: “…And really, THIS song?”

Once again, Trump and his campaign team seem to have little to no self-awareness when it comes to… well, culture.

After the unauthorized use of French artist Woodkids' LGBTQ+ anthem last week, the irony of which was not lost on many, Trump has now used a song that was played in a movie about a sinking ship…

While it may seem a little premature to call Trump's presidential campaign a sinking ship, the lack of awareness being shown can be described as an epic tragedy.

Celine Dion made headlines last month when she returned to singing live at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, amid her ongoing battle with stiff person syndrome (SPS). She sang Edith Piaf's Hymn to Love at the opening ceremony — her first concert performance since revealing she has a rare, progressive syndrome that affects the nervous system, particularly the brain and spinal cord, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Dion is far from the first artist to have opposed the (mis)use of her songs by Trump for campaign purposes.

From Creedence Clearwater Revival to Tom Petty, Neil Young, the Rolling Stones and Adele, everyone has criticized Trump for using their songs without permission.

Other instances include Bruce Springsteen objecting in 2016 to Trump calling “Born in the USA” a patriotic anthem, when it is actually a scathing critique of the treatment of Vietnam veterans (oh the irony again); Rihanna demanding that Trump stop playing “Dont Stop the Music” after the song was played at a rally in 2018; and REM being outraged that their songs “Losing My Religion,” “Everybody Hurts,” and “Its the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” were used at rallies.

In 2020, Leonard Cohen's estate issued a statement criticizing Trump's unauthorized use of Cohen's song Hallelujah at the Republican National Convention, after specifically rejecting permission for its use. The estate, rather brilliantly, added that it would realistically only have considered approving Cohen's song, You Want It Darker.

Earlier this year, Sinad O'Connor's estate called on Trump to stop using his 1990 hit song Nothing Compares 2 U at his political rallies, saying: “Throughout her life, it is well known that Sinad O'Connor lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness and decency toward her fellow human beings. So it is with outrage that we learned that Donald Trump has used her iconic performance of Nothing Compares 2 U at his political rallies.

Legally speaking, American politicians have some legal leeway when it comes to this practice of using songs as they please, which drives artists to despair.

Indeed, American politicians don't always need permission from artists, since campaigns can purchase licenses from music rights organizations, giving them legal access to millions of songs for political rallies.

Artists, however, have the right to remove their music from this list.

