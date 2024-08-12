Putin and Xi Jinping, a perfect storm and its impact on Uruguay





The Agricultural Tribune of The Observer: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have aligned themselves on the basis of clear mutual interests. and these projects a perfect storm it can have a negative impact on exports from Uruguay.

The Agro Tribune, by Luis Romero Álvarez We are in a period of extremely high risk for the commodities market. We are coming out of a bull cycle that was half-aborted by the rise in interest rates to stop inflation that strengthened the dollar (because US bonds paying 5% per year attracted capital from all over the world, increasing the demand for dollars to buy these bonds) and in the process reduced the demand for commodities, because their major markets are outside the dollar zone and a strong dollar makes their products more expensive.

Added to this is the fall of China, which has helped to break the strength of these prices.

Added to this uncomfortable situation for agricultural markets is some bad news.

On the one hand, and For the first time, China plans to invest in food self-sufficiencylike Europe when it launched the Common Agricultural Policy in 1974, which has done us and continues to do us so much harm. In addition, and for the first time also, China-Russia axis consolidateswhich should have worked decades ago, but was not due to the poor personal relations between Stalin and Mao, which pushed the two countries away from a mutually beneficial cooperation agreement. China has 8% of the world's productive land (with water availability problems in some areas) and about 20% of its population. It still imported food (and also fuel) and did so by sea, which generated greater strategic weakness. Imagine a country engaged in an international confrontation where a powerful fleet like the American one can block the supply of food and energy. It is probably because of this obvious strategic weakness that China has not yet entered Taiwan. But now Xi Jinping and Putin have aligned on clear mutual interests: China offers Russia financial support to evade Western sanctions and diplomatic cover in its war against Ukraine, and Russia produces food and fuel for China to be delivered by land. Neither country interferes with the other on issues of human rights, freedom, treatment of opponents or environmental issues. Neither country interferes with the other on issues of human rights, freedom, treatment of opponents or environmental issues. It is an alliance that is already making great progress on commercial, financial and even military issues, as we are seeing joint military maneuvers, something never seen before. China turns more towards Russia This reorientation of Chinese purchases towards Russia and its satellites will be felt in Chinese demand towards the rest of the suppliers, notably our region which is the most distant. It should be remembered that before the October Revolution of 1917, Russia was the world's largest exporter of grain, and when the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, it was the world's largest importer of grain. The soils and climates were the same, the system failed (as it always does when it was applied). This is now behind us and Russia is starting to produce grain in large quantities again, with the financial and commercial support of China. Accumulation of goods Lately, China is known to be accumulating reserves of raw materials never seen before.with a goal that the West has not yet understood, but which, in one way or another, will at some point have an impact on these markets. The three points mentioned (the drive for Chinese self-sufficiency, the axis with Russia and the accumulation of Chinese reserves) are the prelude to a collapse in Chinese demand for its Western suppliers, particularly from our region because it is geopolitically and geographically more distant. So be careful, because A real storm is brewing against our exports Let no one say later that they didn't see it coming! By Luis Romero Ivarez (fms.com.uy), special for El Observador

