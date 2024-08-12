Former ISI chief, Indian provocateur and Imran Khan ally Faiz Hameed arrested | World News





Former Pakistani ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed has been arrested by the army ahead of his court martial in connection with a housing project scandal, the Pakistani military was quoted as saying by PTI on Monday.

A file photo of former Pakistani ISI chief Faiz Hameed with Imran Khan

“As per the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed investigation has been conducted by the Pakistan Army to verify the correctness of the complaints in the Top City case filed against Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed (retd), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – the military's media wing – said in a statement.

Accordingly, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd) under the provisions of the Pakistan Army Act, he added.

“Furthermore, multiple cases of violation of Pakistan Army Post Retirement Act have also been noticed. The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated and Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed (retd) has been taken into military custody,” the statement added.

The military reportedly formed a commission of inquiry in April to probe allegations of abuse of authority against the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief.

Who is Faiz Hameed?

1. Lt Gen (retd) Hameed was considered extremely powerful when he led the spy agency as its director general from June 2019 to October 2021.

2. Hameed, known to be a provocateur towards India, was considered very close to the then Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who wanted to appoint him as the next Pakistani army chief.

3. Faiz Hameed is known for brokering a truce between Sirajuddin Haqqani of the Haqqani Network and the Taliban led by Mullah Yakub.

4. Best known for his role as head of the intelligence service, his tenure saw the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the US's face-saving exit on August 15, 2021. The ISI, under his leadership, is widely regarded as having supported the Taliban in their march to the capital Kabul and their eventual takeover.

5. Hameed visited Kabul just a month after the Taliban took power and discussed bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan after the US withdrawal. Prior to his stint in the ISI, he served as Adjutant General at the Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi. He also served as Corps Commander in the Peshawar and Bahawalpur units before his retirement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/pakistan-army-arrests-ex-isi-chief-faiz-hameed-101723466950482.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos