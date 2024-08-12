Musk's interview with Trump shows how they put aside their differences





It certainly wasn't love at first sight. In fact, not so long ago, they didn't like each other very much.

“I don’t hate the man,” Elon Musk tweeted in July 2022, “but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat and ride off into the sunset.”

The Tesla and Space X founder's comment was prompted by a crude insult from Donald Trump, who called him a liar. Trump accused Musk of lying to him about his vote in the last presidential election.

“Elon is not buying Twitter,” Trump told a crowd at a rally in Alaska.

Mr. Musk, of course, bought Twitter a few months later, and went on to endorse Trump’s nemesis, Republican Ron DeSantis. The Florida governor even launched his presidential campaign with a bug-ridden Twitter Spaces chat.

But in recent months, the relationship between Mr. Musk and Mr. Trump has not only thawed, it has reached a positively warm and steady level.

On Monday, the two men are expected to hold a sit-down, what many are considering to be a friendly conversation. The exact time, format and length are unknown at this time, but it seems very likely that the interview will air on Mr. Musk’s rebranded Channel X.

Both men hope the conversation will reach an audience beyond the hyperactive paying users who dominate X-rated discussions these days and will be free of the technical glitches that have overshadowed Mr. DeSantis’s ill-fated campaign.

The relationship between the tech mogul and the Republican candidate has been brewing for some time.

From blue to red

Mr Musk, who became a US citizen in 2002, said he had voted almost exclusively for Democrats for decades.

But he has grown disheartened with President Biden over issues such as unions (Mr. Musk opposes efforts to organize his auto workers) and over a snub. He was not invited to the White House summit on electric vehicles in 2021, despite Tesla’s status as one of the world’s largest electric-vehicle makers.

Under the Biden administration, Mr. Musk’s companies have also been the subject of a number of federal investigations into their employment practices, his acquisition of Twitter and allegations about Tesla’s Autopilot feature.

In November 2023, he told a New York Times reporter that he would no longer vote for Mr Biden, but stopped short of supporting Trump, saying: “It's definitely a tough choice here.”

Mr Musk lifted the ban on the former president's Twitter account after buying the company.

And perhaps most importantly, his tenure has seen him delve into issues that dovetail perfectly with Trump's campaign: government censorship and persecution, complaints about the media, opposition to immigration and anger at “woke” ideas.

“He’s a thirsty for attention and a political chameleon,” said Ryan Broderick, who writes the internet culture newsletter Garbage Day.

Mr. Broderick said Mr. Musk's online posts have changed significantly since a few years ago.

“He was tweeting neoliberal, carefree things, pride flags and so on, until about 2018, and the change happened quite dramatically after that,” he said.

Since taking control of Twitter, Mr Musk has increasingly embroiled himself in political controversies and spread inflammatory – and sometimes outright false – information.

Trump and Musk meet at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida after the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in May 2020

During the recent riots in the UK, he engaged in a spat with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, claiming that “civil war is inevitable” and sharing a false message about “detention camps” in the Falkland Islands.

He also believed Trump's claims – unsupported by evidence – that voter fraud is rampant in the United States.

A study by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, an organization that Mr. Musk tried to sue in a case that was dismissed earlier this year, found that so far this year, Mr. Musk has tweeted false or misleading voting claims 50 times.

He also regularly interacts with fringe, far-right and pro-Trump accounts on his own platform, amplifying their reach.

Trump's Tech Fans

At the same time, his Silicon Valley connections tie him to Trump’s inner circle. Musk was a member of the PayPal mafia, made up of shareholders who made a fortune when the payment processor was bought for $1.5 billion and who later became prolific investors and company founders.

PayPal founder Peter Thiel is a prominent Republican who later employed JD Vance at his venture capital firm, Mithril Capital Management, and then funded his Ohio Senate campaign with a $10 million donation.

In March, Elon Musk met with Donald Trump at his Florida residence. A few months later, Elon Musk hosted an “anti-Biden” dinner where Mr Thiel and Mr Rupert Murdoch were among the guests, according to US press reports.

Elon Musk has donated to both Democratic and Republican politicians in the past. But while he says he doesn't donate directly to any presidential campaign, he recently co-founded a pro-Trump political action committee, America PAC.

Political action committees have the ability to spend huge sums to support candidates and causes — though Mr. Musk has said reports that he contributes $45 million a month to the PAC are exaggerated.

Still, his support for Trump was on full display just minutes after last month's assassination attempt on the former president, when he tweeted: “I fully support President Trump and hope he makes a speedy recovery.”

Trump appears to have reconnected with Elon Musk. At a press conference Thursday, he said, “I respect Elon a lot. He respects me.”

“Elon, more than almost anyone I know, loves this country, he loves the concept of this country, but like me, he says this country is in great trouble, it's in great danger,” Trump said.

Mr Musk has become a hero to an online cohort of young, mostly male supporters who might align with Trump's ideas but are reportedly less reliable voters.

The Trump campaign appears to want to target this segment of the population.

For example, the former president recently gave an interview to “bold” podcaster Adin Ross, who has been repeatedly banned from the streaming site Twitch for violating the site’s rules of conduct.

“Donald Trump is scrambling to find a way to energize his campaign,” Broderick said. “He’s a showman and he understands that Elon Musk has similar instincts.”

But he wondered if the couple would get along face to face.

“I guess they're going to talk to each other and it probably won't make a lot of sense,” he said. “And maybe someone will say something crazy.”

The BBC has contacted X and the Trump campaign for comment.

The interview is expected to go live at 8pm ET on Monday (1am BST).

