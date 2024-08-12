Justice and Peace Party, driving force of new Turkey, celebrates 23rd anniversary

The Justice and Development Party (AKP), in power since 2002, will celebrate the 23rd anniversary of its founding on Wednesday with a major event and possibly new members.

Calling itself the Party of Nations, the AKP is still going strong, having never given up in the countless elections it has contested. Although it lost for the first time to the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) in several provinces in municipal elections last March, the party retains a majority in parliament while its leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, secured another four-year term as president in last year's general elections.

Turkey was grappling with the aftermath of a series of coalition governments whose feuding and policies had affected the economy when the AK Party entered the political scene as the country's 39th political party under Erdoan's leadership in 2001.

The party began as the Movement of the Righteous before adopting its own official political identity. Formed by cadres mostly from the conservative Prosperity Party (RP), it continued to provide a new space for those disillusioned with other parties. While many expected it to suffer the same fate as the RP, which was forced to operate under different names due to a political ban, the AKP overcame obstacles on its path to power, including a similar ban.

On August 14, the party will hold events in all 81 provinces of Trkiyes to mark the anniversary under the theme “AK Party: Name of Hope, Future and Action.” An event in the capital Ankara will be at the heart of the celebrations and several prominent politicians from other parties are expected to officially join the party at the event.

Although the political landscape of the year of its founding propelled the AKP to the forefront, historic steps taken by successive AKP governments have allowed it to remain in power for more than two decades. These include breaking the taboo on several issues such as the Kurdish question and the headscarf ban. Along the way, the AKP has faced lawsuits over its closure and several coup attempts. Erdoan himself was banned from politics after being imprisoned for 10 months for reciting a poem deemed offensive to the country's ruling elite, which toppled the coalition government of Erdoan's political mentor Necmettin Erbakan in 1997. The ban only ended in 2003, and he became the AKP's second prime minister after a brief term by Abdullah Gl. Since then he has served as either prime minister or president and is credited with broadening his party's support among the general public through a series of public service reforms.

The party faced its first challenge to staying in power in the 2004 local elections. But the radical social change that brought the AKP to power as the voice of the previously unheard masses also brought it its first victory in the municipal elections. With a turnout of 41.7 percent, the AKP won seats in 1,765 municipalities. In the next general election, it further consolidated its success by winning over 46 percent of the vote. The successive elections were almost a carbon copy for the AKP in terms of high turnout, although there were fluctuations at times.

The path to power has not been easy for the party, however, amid strong opposition from the remnants of military and judicial rule. In 2008, the party was threatened with dissolution, while Erdoğan and other prominent figures were banned from holding political office when the Constitutional Court approved requests to dissolve the party. It ultimately avoided dissolution after the court proceedings.

The party has not given up on its goal of bringing democracy to the forefront. In 2014, Erdoğan had the honor of becoming Turkey's first publicly elected president after the party approved legislative amendments. In 2016, Erdoğan handed over the AKP leadership seat to Binali Yldrm, who was later elected prime minister.

In 2017, the party made another major change to Trkiye. A referendum in favor of an executive presidential system was overwhelmingly approved by the public, also eliminating the clause that the president had to resign from his party. In 2018, Erdoğan was elected the first president of the new system.

No stranger to winning, Erdoan faced a tough test in the 2023 elections. For the first time and facing an unprecedented opposition alliance, Erdoan was forced to participate in a runoff on May 28. Yet public support for the president apparently did not waver, as he won the runoff with more than 52 percent of the vote.