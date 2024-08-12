'Will PM Modi, Sebi, Sitharaman give detailed replies?': Congress MLA Pawan Khera hits out at govt over Hindenburg allegations against Madhabi Puri Buch





Amid the recent allegations raised by Hindenburg Research against SEBI Chairman Madhabi Puri Buch, Congress leader Pawan Khera has demanded a detailed response from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Speaking to the press, Khera said, “When will SEBI, the Prime Minister and Nirmala Sitharaman give a concrete answer to the factual and concrete questions raised by Hindenburg? We are waiting for that date.” He added, “Did she respond on Agora? Did she respond to the extent of sending a mail asking for money from her email address even after becoming the SEBI chairperson? Before becoming the SEBI chairperson, did she disclose her investments in offshore companies? Did the Indian government suspect that her companies had investments in the offshore companies of Vinod Adani, Gautam Adani’s brother? If they had such information, why was she appointed as the SEBI chairperson? If they did not have information, then what are they doing in power? They should resign if they do not know.” Hindenburg Research on Saturday levelled serious allegations against SEBI director Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch, accusing them of conflicts of interest and dubious financial transactions linked to offshore entities. These allegations have been strongly denied by Madhabi and Dhaval Buch, who issued a detailed statement on Sunday addressing the allegations. Madhabi Puri Buch, an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus with over two decades of experience in banking and financial services, and Dhaval Buch, an IIT Delhi graduate with a 35-year career at Hindustan Unilever Limited, have pointed out that their investments and net worth have been accumulated over years of professional work. The statement described the insinuations about their financial status and investments, particularly regarding Madhabi’s current salary in the government, as malicious and motivated. The couple also clarified that from 2010 to 2019, Dhaval lived and worked in London and Singapore at Unilever. Madhabi also lived and worked in Singapore from 2011 to March 2017, first as an employee of a private equity firm and then as a consultant. They explained that their investment in the fund mentioned by Hindenburg Research was made in 2015 when they were both private citizens residing in Singapore, almost two years before Madhabi joined SEBI. According to their statement, the decision to invest in this fund was based on the fact that the investment director, Anil Ahuja, was a long-time friend of Dhavals from school and IIT Delhi.

