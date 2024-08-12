East Java BEM SI Holds Demonstration of Joko Widodo's Ten Sins in Surabaya: Demands Recovery and Human Rights





Surabaya (beritajatim.com) – The All Indonesia BEM Alliance (SI) East Java held a protest at the East Java DPRD Provincial Office on Monday (12/8). Highlighting Joko Widodo's “Dasa Sins in the Worst of East Java” during his 10 years as President of the Republic of Indonesia Hundreds of students from various alma maters demanded the reclamation of Kenjeran riverine lands, pakel farmers, the eradication of human rights in the Kanjuruhan tragedy and the National Police Act. “We (BEM SI) are indeed realizing Jokowi's Dasa Sin: the ulcers of East Java, by bringing three demands on the problems. 'What is the agrarian conflict, the eradication of human rights, and the reform of institutions,'” explained East Java BEM SI Chairwoman Aulia Thaariq Akbar on Monday (8/12/24) afternoon. Thaariq explained that the demands made to the East Java regional government include the reclamation of Waterforth land in Surabaya, the conflict between farmers in Banyuwangi and also the resolution of human rights in the Kanjuruhan case. “In Surabaya, there was the issue of reclamation of the fort land, then farmers, then there was the issue of eradication of human rights, to which friends (students) from Malang came from Polinema, UB, UM, bringing the issue of Kanjuruhan,” he explained. The student action in the courtyard of the East Java DPRD building brought together representatives of BEM SI from all over East Java. He stated that he demanded a promise of understanding so that the East Java DPRD would agree to resolve the case. “Demands that we bring. “So we want to make sure that they (the East Java DPRD board) sign an institutional commitment to oversee this issue,” Aulia Thaariq stressed. Meanwhile, Hari Putri Lestari, one of the members of the East Java DPRD, met with the protesters and said that she would fulfill all the students' aspirations and help them convey them to other council members, in accordance with the commission's duties. “This is the period to finalize the approval of the APBD, I am ready to discuss and accompany you friends (students), if you are still not satisfied,” explained Tari, a member of Commission A of the East Java DPRD. (Ted)

