China's Nightmare: A Second Trade War With Trump

The Republican candidate has said he would raise tariffs on Chinese imports to 60% or more if he wins this year's presidential election. The economic damage to China would be far greater than during Trump's first term, because the tariffs would be higher and the Chinese economy is much more vulnerable.

“Trump is going to elbow the Chinese economy as it deflates,” said Matthew Gertken, chief geopolitical strategist at BCA Research. “They are more vulnerable.”

The trade war erupted in 2018 when Trump imposed tariffs of up to 25% on $350 billion worth of imports from China, or 65% of the 2018 total, including solar panels, washing machines, steel and aluminum. China retaliated with its own tariffs on U.S. goods.

Most economists believe China has been hit hardest by the trade war, but the effects have not lasted. Its exports rebounded sharply during the pandemic as Western consumers in lockdown flocked to consumer electronics and other home comforts.

Chinese exporters have since found new markets, helped by state support and low prices. China's trade surplus hit a monthly record in June, at nearly $100 billion, thanks to exports to the European Union and Southeast Asia.

Apart from exports, China is struggling

The surge in exports is a positive sign for a struggling economy. The real estate crisis is now in its third year. Burned by the property market collapse and the lingering trauma of the pandemic, Chinese consumers are keeping an eye on their wallets. Local government finances are under severe pressure and private sector confidence is at an all-time low.

This reliance on manufacturing and exports makes China much more susceptible to an escalation of the U.S.-China trade war.

Patrick Zweifel, chief economist at Pictet Asset Management, estimates that if Kamala Harris' presidency sticks to the Biden administration's more selective tariff policy, it could shave about 0.03 percentage points off China's economic growth next year.

Raise tariffs to 60% on all Chinese goods, as Trump has proposed, and the impact would be much larger, perhaps 1.4 percentage points, which he predicts would reduce growth in 2025 to about 3.4% from an expected 4.8%.

UBS estimates that a 60% tariff on US imports of Chinese goods would drag down GDP growth by about 2.5 percentage points in the 12 months following their imposition, although the drag could be as little as 1.5 percentage points if China takes countervailing measures.

Among those measures, Chinese leaders could let their currency weaken further, give tax cuts and other incentives to exporters and cut interest rates. They could try to force the United States to reconsider its position with retaliatory measures, such as raising tariffs on American goods, suspending shipments of key minerals and possibly selling U.S. assets, such as Treasuries, according to Goldman Sachs.

Studies published by Chinese universities and Stanford University have shown that Trump’s first round of tariffs not only reduced exports but also corporate profits, hurt business and consumer confidence, and dampened investment and hiring. Economists predict that these effects would be repeated and amplified this time around as Trump imposes tariffs on all Chinese imports.

Other countries are also raising barriers

Chinese corporate profits are under pressure from weak demand and chronic oversupply. Producer prices have been falling for nearly two years. A company operating on a 5% or 6% profit margin could not accept 60% tariffs, said Nick Borst, director of China research at Seafarer Capital Partners, a California-based asset manager specializing in emerging markets.

Since 2018, China has shifted some of its exports to developing countries, away from the United States. With the U.S. market closed by a 60% tariff, China would be forced to sell even more to those other markets. But some countries, such as India, Brazil, and Mexico, are now opposing Chinese imports out of fear for jobs and domestic industries.

“If China is virtually shut out of the US market, it will have to push its products even further to other destinations. And those destinations may not tolerate that,” said Adam Slater, chief economist at Oxford Economics.

China could ease those tensions by building factories overseas to supply local markets. But Chinese leaders have mixed feelings about overseas expansion, Borst said, given that it could mean a decline in manufacturing employment at home.

