Imran Khan sheds light on his struggles with anxiety, depression, divorce and new beginnings in 'Be A Man, Yaar!'





I would wake up in the middle of the night, 4am, lay there, heart pounding, throat tight, unable to breatheImran Khan sheds light on his struggles with anxiety, depression, divorce and new beginnings in 'Be A Man, Yaar!

In a candid and honest conversation on India's first male positivity show, Be a Man, Yaar! Season 2, Imran Khan opens up about the dark phase of his life, his divorce, his relationship with his partner Lekha and much more

Watch the episode here https://bit.ly/BAMY2_ImranKhan

Mumbai, August 2024 In the new episode of Be A Man, Yaar! Season 2, renowned actor Imran Khan, known for his compelling performances and striking screen presence in films like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, opened up candidly about his personal and professional struggles in a candid and no-holds-barred conversation with media entrepreneur and Yuvaa co-founder Nikhil Taneja. In an emotional episode, Imran shared his journey through tough times, the pressure of societal expectations, his divorce, his relationship with girlfriend Lekha and uncle Aamir Khan and the journey towards self-acceptance and healing.

In a candid conversation with Nikhil Taneja, Imran Khan revealed that he was initially unable to identify his anxiety. He recounted waking up at 4 am with a racing heart and difficulty breathing, and would stay awake till sunrise. This persistent unease led him to confide in his mother that he felt weak and incapable. While seeking help, he faced criticism from those around him who dismissed therapy and emotional vulnerability as signs of weakness. “How can you respect a man who doesn’t earn money, doesn’t go to work and just cries about his feelings?” That account weighed heavily on me, he said.

Despite contemplating death, Imran found his anchor in his daughter. Imran opened up. I guess for a while I had this feeling that this was how it ended. The feeling of standing on top of a very tall building and looking down has a way of pulling you back and holding you back. The feeling that if this is how it ends for me, it also means that my daughter will grow up without me was unacceptable. No matter what happens, I will not leave her. No matter how hard it is, no matter how scary it is, no matter how daunting it is, no matter how low you feel today, you use your fingernails and pull yourself forward.

Imran also spoke about his divorce, noting that it stemmed from a mutual understanding that they were not encouraging each other to be their best selves. On this, Imran said, “In order for both of us to thrive, we had to make a very difficult decision. It’s not easy. It’s heartbreaking, heartbreaking, but ultimately it’s made me healthier and stronger. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with people changing their relationship status.” He also spoke warmly about his relationship with Lekha Washington, highlighting their conscious effort to grow and heal together. He admires many aspects of her, describing her as “all heart” and expressing his desire to emulate her wonderful qualities.

Imran also spoke about the tough times he went through, his body image issues, academic struggles, his time abroad, his relationship with Aamir Khan and much more. His story is a powerful reminder that strength lies in acknowledging your struggles and seeking help. In a powerful statement, he also candidly acknowledged his discomfort in having to act out the sexual violence scene against Minnisha Lambas’ character in the film Kidnap, and felt that it was not necessary for him to do the scene.

Check out the new episodes of #BeAManYaar released by The Man Company on Yuvaas’ YouTube channel. You can also listen to the extended and unfiltered episodes on Amazon Music.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://boldoutline.in/imran-khan-sheds-light-on-his-struggles-with-anxiety-depression-divorce-and-new-beginnings-on-be-a-man-yaar.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos