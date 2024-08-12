Boris Johnson courted for Telegraph role as Nadhim Zahawi prepares bid | Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson has reportedly been courted for a senior role at the Daily Telegraph by a potential takeover bidder. The former Conservative prime minister is understood to have been sounded out by his former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, who has approached a number of wealthy backers about putting together a potential bid for the Telegraph newspapers and the Spectator magazine. Zahawi has held informal preliminary talks and raised the idea with investors of Johnson becoming global editor of the Telegraph if a bid is successful, although there is no firm agreement in place and there are no formal discussions, according to Sky News. Johnson currently writes a column for the Daily Mail, although he has long-standing links to the Telegraph, where he began his career as a star correspondent in Brussels, writing exaggerated articles on EU regulations, before returning to the UK to become a political columnist and enter politics. Zahawi resigned as an MP in July after deciding not to stand again in his Stratford-on-Avon constituency. He was initially involved in discussions over the Telegraph's future as an intermediary, introducing Redbird IMI, a UAE-backed consortium, to the Barclay family. RedBird IMI, a partnership backed by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE's vice president, and US investment firm RedBird Capital Partners, took control of the Telegraph newspapers and Spectator magazine in December when they paid off the Barclay family's debts, including a $600m loan on the securities. However, RedBird IMI was prevented from finalising the planned deal for the Telegraph after the UK government drafted legislation earlier this year aimed at preventing foreign states or associated persons from owning newspaper assets in the UK. As a result, Redbird IMI put the media group back up for sale in April; the deadline for the first round of offers closed in mid-July. Several interested parties have already dropped out, including Lord Rothermere, the owner of the Daily Mail, who withdrew from the auction over fears his newspaper group would be embroiled in a long and complex battle to ensure any takeover overcomes competitive and political hurdles. An offer from Lord Saatchi, the former Conservative co-chairman responsible for the party's best-known advertising campaigns, and Lady de Rothschild has I didn't make it to the second round either. Zahawi, who was appointed chairman of the Barclay family-owned retail group Very Group in May, is understood to have approached potential backers including the Reuben family, who own a stake in Newcastle United and a large property portfolio. Zahawi and Johnson declined to comment.

