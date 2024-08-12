11 years and counting…: Narendra Modi all set to surpass Jawaharlal Nehru's record this Independence Day





PM Modi to address nation on 78th Independence Day New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation for the eleventh consecutive time on the occasion of Independence Day August 15. He will become the first Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to reach this stage. When Prime Minister Modi took office on June 9, he equalled Jawaharlal Nehru's record of serving three terms. He is now set to become the third prime minister, after Nehru and his daughter Indira Gandhito address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15 for eleven consecutive years. Jawaharlal Nehru, former Prime Minister of India, delivered 17 consecutive Independence Day speeches. Indira Gandhi, who served as Prime Minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 to October 1984, addressed the nation 16 times, including 11 consecutive speeches. Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his first Independence Day speech in 2014 from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched the “Each tricolor house“A cleaning campaign will also be conducted across the country. During this period, the central government has urged citizens to display the tricolour flag on every house, shop and office. A cleaning campaign will also be conducted. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to citizens to hoist the national flag at home as part of the party's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on the occasion of 78th Independence Day August 15th. “Har Ghar Tiranga” is a campaign that is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It was launched in 2021 to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th anniversary of India's independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and promote awareness about India's independence. Indian National Flag. Get the latest live news on Times Now along with breaking news and top headlines from India and around the world.

