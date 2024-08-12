Isaac Hayes Estate Sues Donald Trump Over 'Wait, I'm Coming'





Donald Trump has a new lawsuit on his hands, this time from the estate of Isaac Hayes.

Attorneys for Isaac Hayes Enterprises have filed a copyright infringement notice, claiming that the late artist's song “Hold On, I'm Coming” was used “repeatedly at various political rallies” without permission.

The documents, dated Monday, Aug. 11, identify 134 counts of copyright infringement at campaign rallies from 2022 to 2024.

“We demand cessation of use, removal of all associated videos, a public warning, and payment of a $3 million licensing fee by August 16, 2024. Failure to do so will result in further legal action,” read a statement issued by Hayes’ son, Isaac Hayes III.

However, if there is no choice, the documents state that the lawsuit could expand to “federal litigation.”

We, the @isaachayes family of Isaac Hayes Enterprises, represented by Walker & Associates, are suing @realDonaldTrump and his campaign for 134 counts of copyright infringement for the unauthorized use of the song Hold On Im Coming at campaign rallies from 2022 to 2024.

We demand pic.twitter.com/GOBLz7ejYL

— Isaac Hayes III (@IsaacHayes3) August 11, 2024

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has been in this situation before. Since his first presidential campaign in 2015, many high-profile artists and songwriters have objected to his campaign team using their songs at political rallies, including the Rolling Stones, Adele, Rihanna, the estate of Sinead O'Connor and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler.

But recently, on July 31, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Trump used “Wait, I'm coming” to close his rallies, which prompted this lawsuit.

“It is very unfortunate that these artists have posted on their social media and asked the Trump team and other candidates not to use their music – and yet their candidates continue to use their music,” James L. Walker Jr., an attorney for Hayes Enterprises, said previously.

The Rolling Stones, Adele, Rihanna, the estate of Sinead O'Connor and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler are among the artists who have objected to the use of their songs at political rallies since Trump first ran for president in 2015.

Hayes died on August 10, 2008, at the age of 65. For “Theme from Shaft,” he won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1972, becoming the third black person, after Hattie McDaniel and Sidney Poitier, to win an Oscar in any genre.

Hayes and David Porter wrote “Hold On, I'm Coming,” which was recorded by soul duo Sam & Dave and released on the Stax label in 1966, reaching No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100.

