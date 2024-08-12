Speech by President Joko Widodo at the inauguration of the Nusantara International Convention Center and Hotel

in the region of the capital of the archipelago, Penajam Paser North regency, Kalimantan province



Bismillahirrahmanirrahim



Peace be upon you, mercy and blessings of Allah

Good afternoon,

Greetings to all of us.

Distinguished Ministers of the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet, Commander of the TNI, Head of the Authority and Deputy Head of the Authority, Governor of East Kalimantan, Regent of the PPU, Curator of the Capital of the Archipelago Mr. Ridwan Kamil,

Distinguished Chairman and CEO of PT Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) Mr. Bernard Richard, Chairman Commissioner of PT RGE Indonesia, Mr. Ersan Syarif,

Ladies and gentlemen, happy guests and invited guests.

To celebrate the 79th Independence Day of Indonesia, a ceremony will be held in the capital of the archipelago. Initially, 8,000 people were invited. After calculation, it turns out that there are not enough hotels, not enough accommodation, consumption is also very difficult, because the ecosystem is not yet developed here. Reduce again from 8 thousand to 4 thousand, 4 thousand. Recalculating on the ground, it turned out that the hotel is not enough, the accommodation is not enough, and consumption remains difficult. Finally, from 4,000, it was reduced to 2,000. Even two thousand is still not enough.

Finally, the final decision yesterday was 1,300 guests who would be invited to the State Palace to participate in the 79th Independence Day ceremony. In addition, there will be about thousands of people here from the surrounding community who will not need hotels, lodgings, etc.

This afternoon, I am therefore pleased that the foundation stone of the Nusantara International Convention Center has been laid. and hotels. It will add facilities if next year the ceremony invites 8,000 guests. And at that time I was one of the guests here. But I am sure that the hotel is still not enough if you invite 8,000. At most it amounts to 2 thousand.

So I really don't know, the magnetism of the capital of the archipelago is so great, that every time I meet someone, “Sir, I ask for an invitation, sir”. What invitation? “Ceremony of the 79th anniversary of the independence of the archipelago”. To meet again, to meet again, to meet again, that's what was requested. Even if I never brought an invitation. Everything that regulates it comes from the Ministry of the Secretariat of State, which is always calculated in detail sleep in it where, what to eat, what type of accommodation, what route from Balikpapan to here, everything counts. Don't let anyone miss the calculations, because it will cause chaos on the ground.

Fortunately, we have the Minister of State and the Cabinet Secretary who use double calculators. So the calculation should be correct. We will see next Saturday whether it is taken care of or whether there are complaints about the hotel, accommodation, food, etc.

Again, I really appreciate the development convention center and this hotel. And just now Mr. Bernard Richard whispered to me, Mr. Ersan also whispered to me, I asked if it was sure revolutionary finished when? “24 months, sir, but perhaps it can be accelerated, sir.” That means that within the next seventeen years, it will be finished. That means that once again, it is still not enough to respond to the invitations that will arrive on the occasion of the next 80th Independence Day.

I think that's what I want to convey about this good opportunity. And by saying bismillahirrahmanirrahim, Laying of the first stone (revolutionary) I officially declare that the Nusantara International Convention Center and Hotel has opened its doors.

THANKS.

Peace be upon you Warahmatullahi Wabarakatuh

Source: https://setkab.go.id/groundbreaking-nusantara-international-convention-center-and-hotel-di-kawasan-ibu-kota-nusantara-kabupaten-penajam-paser-utara-provinsi-kalimantan-12-agustus- 2024/