It's a dizzying time for anyone interested in the subject of online censorship by authoritarian regimes.

The latest story is Turkey's decision to unblock Instagram this weekend, which it did for nine days. The reasons for the short-lived ban have never been entirely clear.

Judging by official comments, this was either because Instagram was not censoring enough content (it apparently failed to remove posts insulting Turkey's founding father, Kemal Ataturk, or referring to gambling, drugs and child abuse) or because it was censoring too much (President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's communications director complained that Instagram was blocking people from posting condolences for assassinated Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh).

In any case, the Turkish government complaints The Meta-owned photo site has now promised to work together on posts related to catalog crimes and censorship. I asked Meta to explain how it plans to respond to the government’s demands from now on; no response so far. Incidentally, the video game platform Roblox remains blocked in Turkey, which banned it last week in the name of child protection.

Meanwhile, as we mentioned in Friday’s newsletter, Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro has suspended access to X, following his likely false claim of victory in the country’s recent election. (It’s not yet clear whether Maduro and X owner Elon Musk will engage in a cage fight that Maduro proposed, and Musk accepted.)

Caracas has also blocked Signal, the encrypted messaging app. So has Moscow, which is trying to step up censorship after the Ukrainian military incursion into Russia's Kursk province. Russia's internet censor, Roskomnadzor said The blocking of Signal, which follows restrictions on access to YouTube, was necessary to prevent terrorism and extremism.

Signal said Saturday that it was aware of blockages in several countries, and suggested instructions for those who want to set up proxy servers so people can bypass censorship. The cat and mouse game continues.

The tech world was rocked Friday by the death of Susan Wojcicki, 56, after battling lung cancer for the past two years. Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in Wojcicki’s garage in 1998, and she held key roles at the company from 1999 until early last year, when she stepped down after nearly a decade at the helm of YouTube. In addition to her remarkable accomplishments as a technology leader, which Allie Garfinkle celebrates in today’s Roadmap , I also highly recommend Diane Brady’s piece on Wojcicki’s legacy as a working mom.

Also rest in peace, Mike Magee, co-founder of The Register and other disjointed tech news publications, who deceased yesterday at the age of 74. Magee (who was also a notable occultist) fused deep tech journalism with tabloid-style irreverence, and tech journalism is all the better for his legacy.

David Meyer

Trump campaign hacked. Former President Donald Trump's campaign says some of its internal communications were hacked, with Iran likely the culprit. Microsoft said Friday it found evidence that Iranian hackers sent a phishing email to a senior member of the presidential campaign, though the connection to Trump's campaign remains unconfirmed. As Politico notes,Someone recently sent reporters a seemingly legitimate draft of the selection dossier for Senator J.D. Vance, Trump's running mate.

Meta defeats RFK Jr. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vaccine group has lost an appeal of Meta’s censorship of his misinformation-filled Facebook posts. The lawsuit dates back to 2020, when Children’s Health Defense claimed Meta violated its constitutional rights. A California appeals court confirmed Friday that there was no evidence Meta worked with federal officials to suppress anti-vaccine views. Reuters reports.

Intel does not show up. Intel has postponed its planned innovation conference next month. The struggling chipmaker, whose crucial contract manufacturing business is struggling to take off, announced 15,000 job cuts earlier this month. told PCMag that weak finances were the reason for the suspension of Innovation, which has been a major product development and announcement event over the past three years: We must make difficult decisions as we continue to align our cost structure and seek to assess how we rebuild a sustainable engine of process technology leadership.

24.5%

THE Indian telecom giant Bharti acquires stake in BTby buying shares from Patrick Drahis, Altice, burdened with debt. Founder Sunil Bharti Mittal said It was a long-term investment, rather than an attempt to take over the operator formerly known as British Telecom.

GPS spoofing time. There has recently been an increase in cases of GPS spoofing, where illegal GPS systems send incorrect positions to thwart drones or missiles that use this location technology. This affects commercial airlines that fly near conflict zones and, as the United States does, the United States and the United Kingdom. Reuters reportsThis is now disrupting their perception of time and space. We're starting to see reports that the clocks on planes during spoofing events are starting to do strange things, cybersecurity expert Ken Munro told the news agency, explaining that one such incident caused a major Western airline's plane to lose access to its encrypted communications system.