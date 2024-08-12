Isaac Hayes' family threatens copyright lawsuit against Donald Trump campaign over use of song “Hold On, I'm Coming”





The family of Isaac Hayes is threatening to sue Donald Trump's campaign over what they say is unauthorized use of the song “Hold On, I'm Coming” at rallies.

The family sent a legal letter from a lawyer to the campaign, demanding that it stop using the work, which Hayes co-wrote with David Porter and was originally recorded by Sam & Dave in 1966.

The family’s attorney, James Walker, claims that the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee “willfully and brazenly infringed copyright” by using the song at rallies “over 100 times.” They are demanding payment of at least $3 million, as well as the removal of all videos containing the song and a declaration that Hayes’ family and estate never authorized its use. Walker wrote that the Trump campaign also “did not obtain any license or other permission” to use the song.

Porter also said he did not authorize the use of the song, according to The Guardian. Hayes died in 2008.

The legal request sets a deadline of August 16, which is Friday.

The song was recently played at a Trump rally in Montana on Friday night. The campaign also came under fire from Dion's management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada, over the use of “My Heart Will Go On” at the same event. The use of the song, popularized by the movie Titanic, was unauthorized, Dion's team said.

The representatives wrote: “This use is in no way authorized and Celine Dion does not endorse this use or any similar use… And really, this song?”

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on Hayes or Dion's statements.

Hayes' son, Isaac Hayes III, said in a post on X that the family has been demanding that the campaign stop playing the song for the past two years “and they continue to do so.”

There is a long history of campaigns, mostly Republican, facing the wrath of artists who used their music at rallies. At times, campaigns have obtained blanket licenses from advocacy groups like ASCAP, either directly or through the venue where a rally or event was taking place. But an artist can exclude certain works from the blanket license. Artists can also object to the use of a work on other grounds, such as if it violates publicity rights and trademark laws.

