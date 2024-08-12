Joe Biden explains why he dropped out of the White House race





Biden steps down: 'We must defeat Trump'

US President Joe Biden said he had dropped his re-election bid because he feared the intra-party battle over his candidacy would be a “real distraction” for Democrats and that his top priority was to defeat Donald Trump in November.

In his first interview since dropping out of the race, Biden, 81, said he had no serious health problems. He blamed his poor debate performance on being ill at the time, and brushed aside concerns about his age and mental acuity.

The US president has pledged to campaign for Kamala Harris, saying he would do whatever his vice president “thinks he can do to help the greatest number of people”.

We must, we must, we must defeat Trump, he told CBS News.

Mr Biden said that if he had continued his campaign, the presidential race would have been close until the end.

“A number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought I was going to hurt them in the election,” he said.

“And I was afraid that if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic. You would interview me about, 'Why did Nancy Pelosi say it, why did she do it?' And I thought that would be a real distraction.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was reportedly behind the campaign to oust Mr Biden – a claim she has not exactly denied – after his faltering performance in the debate against Trump on June 27.

In the pre-recorded interview aired Sunday, Biden made several speech errors but appeared more coherent overall than he did in the live televised debate. He attributed his poor debate performance to illness, but also cited jet lag and lack of rest as factors.

As pressure continued to mount, he announced his withdrawal from the race on July 21.

A potential battle to replace him at the top of the Democratic ticket never materialized, and party support quickly centered around Vice President Harris, who has so far outperformed Mr. Biden in opinion polls.

The president said he intends to be a bridge to the next generation when he runs for the White House in 2020.

“When I first ran, I saw myself as a transitional president. I can't even say how old I am. I have a hard time saying it.

President Biden rides his bike through Gordons Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Sunday

In other US election news:

Republican vice presidential candidate and Ohio Senator JD Vance has championed a sweeping plan to deport undocumented immigrants if he and Donald Trump are elected. Vance told US broadcaster ABC News that a second Trump administration would start with 1 million people in the US illegally. Government figures show there are about 11 million undocumented immigrants in the country, a figure that has remained largely stable since 2005. The Ohio senator said his previous remarks suggesting parents should get extra votes were a thought experiment made in response to Democratic Party suggestions about lowering the voting age. He said his 2021 comments were not a policy proposal and that he did not support extra votes for people with children. I want us to be more pro-family, he said. On the Democratic side, Vice President Kamala Harris told a crowd in Las Vegas that she supports eliminating tip taxes, a proposal also backed by Trump. The battleground state of Nevada is home to a significant number of voters who work in the hospitality and tourism industries. And after false remarks earlier in the week about the size of the crowds outside his home, Trump took to his Truth Social social media account on Sunday to accuse Harris’ campaign of creating a fake photo of a crowd at a rally. However, photos and videos from the event in Detroit show large numbers of people there to see the Democratic candidates.

In an interview with CBS, Biden reflected on the moment he decided to run against Trump, when a rally of far-right activists in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 turned violent. He accused Trump of encouraging racists and the far right.

“Every time the Ku Klux Klan was involved, they wore hoods so they wouldn't be identified,” he said. Under his presidency, they came out of those woods without hoods, knowing they had an ally.

He also reiterated his concerns about what might happen after the November election, saying he was not at all confident about a peaceful transfer of power if Ms Harris defeats Trump.

He then said he feared there would be violence if Trump lost the election.

“He means what he says,” Biden said. “We don’t take him seriously. He means it. All he says is, ‘If we lose, it’s going to be a bloodbath.’”

“He poses a real danger to American security,” Biden said.

At a rally in March, Trump said it would be a bloodbath for the country if he lost, but his campaign has repeatedly said he was referring to the economy and the auto industry and that Democrats had taken the quote out of context.

At the same time, the former president has repeatedly said, without evidence, that he was robbed of his 2020 victory and warned of attempts to rig the vote this year. He has pledged to pardon some or all of those convicted in connection with the January 2021 U.S. Capitol riots.

Mr Biden has said he will campaign for Ms Harris and has spoken to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro about touring the state. Mr Biden was born in the working-class city of Scranton, about 120 miles northwest of New York City.

“I'm going to campaign in other states as well. And I'm going to do whatever Kamala thinks I can do to help the most people,” he said.

