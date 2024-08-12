World Elephant Day: PM Narendra Modi hails community efforts, says elephant numbers on the rise





World Elephant Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of World Elephant Day, acknowledged community efforts to preserve and protect elephants in India.

In a post on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), Modi wrote: “World Elephant Day is an opportunity to appreciate the wide range of community efforts to protect elephants.”

He also reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring the protection of elephants in India, adding: “At the same time, we reaffirm our commitment to do everything possible to ensure that elephants have a suitable habitat where they can thrive. For us in India, the elephant is also linked to our culture and history. And it is heartening to see that in the last few years, their numbers have increased.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also visited X, to express the state's priority in saving jumbos in the wild and shared a success story on the same.

The Assam government has been prioritising the safety of our jumbos in the wild. We have taken various measures to secure their habitats, provide them safe passage and help them in difficult times. Today, on the occasion of World Elephant Day, he shared one of the recent success stories in elephant rescue and rehabilitation.

World Elephant Day Since 2012, World Elephant Day has been celebrated every year on August 12 to raise awareness of the plight of Asian and African elephants in the wild.

India is home to about 60% of the world's Asian elephant population, and the number of elephant reserves has increased in recent years. According to the 2017 census, the wild population in India was estimated at 27,312 individuals. There are about 138 identified elephant corridors in the country.

World Elephant Day was conceived by three people: Canadian filmmakers Patricia Sims and Michael Clark of Canazwest Pictures, and Sivaporn Dardarananda, secretary general of the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation of Thailand, in 2011.

Patricia Sims founded, supported and launched the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation on August 12, 2012. Since then, this awareness day has been celebrated around the world by organizations and governments. Today, World Elephant Day is recognized and celebrated by over 100 wildlife conservation organizations.

Estimates place the global elephant population at 400,000 in Africa and 40,000 in Asia, although these numbers are considered much lower.

