Turkey faces decade of press crackdown under Erdoan (RSF)





Turkey has suffered a decade of hostility towards the press under President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, with five journalists killed, 131 imprisoned, 77 convicted of insulting the president and hundreds more prosecuted for their work, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in a report marking the 10th anniversary of the presidency.th anniversary of Erdogan's presidency, the Stockholm Freedom Center reported. According to RSFDuring President Erdoğan's tenure, the judiciary was instrumentalized to suppress dissent, public broadcasting became a tool of state propaganda, and media ownership became increasingly concentrated in pro-government hands, leading to widespread bias and the stifling of independent voices. “Independent journalism is now clearly in danger of extinction due to this decade of oppression,” said Erol nderolu, RSF’s representative in Turkey. “We call on the president to act quickly and carry out far-reaching reforms to protect independent journalists and guarantee the right to information in the country.” Erdoan's authoritarian attitude and hostility toward journalists began before he came to power, according to RSF's assessment. When Erdoan was prime minister, the anti-government Gezi protests in Istanbul in the spring and summer of 2013 were marked by an unprecedented rise in violence against media workers. From May to September 2013, more than 150 journalists were attacked by police with impunity in Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir. This repression foreshadows the impunity that has accompanied Erdoan.a new authoritarian approach to governance. Only three journalists were compensated for the damages they suffered. RSF's assessment also highlighted how ErdoHe devised a plan to concentrate media ownership in the hands of his close associates. He created a financial system that confiscated media companies that struggled to repay their debts to the state and eventually assigned these media to private sector companies allied with the government. Today, more than 85% of the country's private sector media is controlled by companies that support the government or are linked to it through common strategic interests. Erdogan's grip on the media, which also includes tight control over state television and radio TRT and the Supreme Council of Radio and Television (RTK), contributed to his third presidential election victory in May 2023, following a campaign clearly tainted bybiased media coverage. Judicial harassment has remained a central tool in the government’s strategy to intimidate journalists and prevent coverage of the country’s authoritarianism. At least 40 of the 131 journalists detained since President Erdoğan came to power in 2014 have been convicted. Common charges against journalists include spreading terrorist propaganda and insulting government officials. Turkey has actually becomeThe world's largest prison for journalistsIn 2018, during the state of emergency imposed after an attempted coup in July 2016, mass arbitrary arrests were carried out in many media outlets, including the dailies Zaman, Cumhuriyet, Szc and Zgr Gndem. The report also highlights the continued persecution of journalists in Turkey and abroad, with many forced into exile to avoid imprisonment. Online censorship has also intensified under Erdoan's presidency, with platforms likeInstagramand Wikipedia has faced bans and blocks in recent years. RSF notes that five journalists have been murdered since Erdoan came to power, highlighting the dangerous environment in which media professionals operate in Turkey. Turkey wasclass 158th out of 180 countries in the 2024 World Press Freedom Index published by RSF. Did you like it? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

